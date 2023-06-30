Create

"The age makes it worse!" - Asmongold "disgusted" upon watching Colleen Ballinger's antics amidst the latter's grooming controversy

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jun 30, 2023 05:09 GMT
Asmongold comments on the Colleen Ballinger controversy (Images via Colleen Ballinger and Asmongold/Twitter)
On June 30, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts on the grooming controversy surrounding YouTube singer Colleen Ballinger, better known as Miranda Sings. For context, on June 8, 2023, a content creator by the name of Adam McIntyre released a one-hour and 45-minute long video titled my relationship with colleen ballinger.

In it, he accused the 36-year-old internet personality of inappropriate behavior, such as grooming and manipulation. McIntyre went on to say that their relationship began when he was 13 years old.

During a livestream earlier today, Asmongold watched YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren's Mogul Mail video, which detailed the entire debacle. In one of the segments, Ludwig played a Twitter clip showcasing Colleen Ballinger's antics involving a young fan.

When Zack saw this, he was left "disguised" by it and remarked:

"What the f**k, man? Like... oh! This is f**king weird, man! Oh, that's so weird! 'Are you surprised?' Yeah, I am. That's disgusting. Even if it was an adult, it would be f**king weird, man! It's not even - it's, like, the age makes it worse! But, like, it's just, it's... ugh!"

"This is way worse than what I had expected" - Asmongold on Colleen Ballinger's controversial apology

During the beginning of his livestream, Asmongold watched Ludwig's recently uploaded video titled This is the worst apology of all time. After giving a brief explanation of the drama to his viewers, the streamer was rendered speechless after watching Colleen Ballinger's controversial apology.

Expressing his shock, the One True King (OTK) co-founder said:

"I'm going to be honest. I heard about this and I assumed that, like, she played it (the ukelele) at the end of the video. Or, like, in the middle of the video, whenever she was getting nervous. Kind of like a fidget spinner situation. And, I was like, 'Oh, well, you know? It is what it is.' But like, f**k man! It is way worse than what I had expected! Like, what the f**k!"

Asmongold joked that Colleen Ballinger's video reminded him of his Twitch livestream introduction screen:

"She opens up with the f**king song! It's like, she's starting my stream! It's playing, like, intro song. What the f**k!"

Timestamp: 00:27:00

A few moments later, Asmongold burst out laughing after observing Colleen Ballinger actually playing chords on her ukelele while responding to the allegations. He added:

"She's a crazy b**ch! Oh, my god! She totally did it! Oh, I don't know what she did, but she did it, bro! You know! Like, dude, nobody f**king does that, that is not unhinged! You just look at 'em! Oh, my god!"

The conversation continued with Asmongold describing what he found "funny" about the situation:

"You know what's so f**king funny about this? Is the fact that she had this, like, crazy persona - on, like, to reacting to TikTok videos. And, like, how many times is it that, like, somebody that has a persona of being a psycho, turns out to actually just be a psycho? Everybody's like, 'Oh, it's just a persona! It's just for fun.' And then, at a certain point, people stop laughing. God d*mn!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Asmongold's take on the Colleen Ballinger controversy has attracted quite a lot of traction in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent fan reactions:

Fans share their thoughts on the streamer&#039;s response (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)
Fans share their thoughts on the streamer's response (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Adam McIntyre responded to Colleen Ballinger's apology video on June 29, 2023, by releasing his own rendition of the ukulele song.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
