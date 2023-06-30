"The age makes it worse!" - Asmongold "disgusted" upon watching Colleen Ballinger's antics amidst the latter's grooming controversy

On June 30, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts on the grooming controversy surrounding YouTube singer Colleen Ballinger, better known as Miranda Sings. For context, on June 8, 2023, a content creator by the name of Adam McIntyre released a one-hour and 45-minute long video titled my relationship with colleen ballinger.

In it, he accused the 36-year-old internet personality of inappropriate behavior, such as grooming and manipulation. McIntyre went on to say that their relationship began when he was 13 years old.

During a livestream earlier today, Asmongold watched YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren's Mogul Mail video, which detailed the entire debacle. In one of the segments, Ludwig played a Twitter clip showcasing Colleen Ballinger's antics involving a young fan.

When Zack saw this, he was left "disguised" by it and remarked:

"What the f**k, man? Like... oh! This is f**king weird, man! Oh, that's so weird! 'Are you surprised?' Yeah, I am. That's disgusting. Even if it was an adult, it would be f**king weird, man! It's not even - it's, like, the age makes it worse! But, like, it's just, it's... ugh!"

"This is way worse than what I had expected" - Asmongold on Colleen Ballinger's controversial apology

During the beginning of his livestream, Asmongold watched Ludwig's recently uploaded video titled This is the worst apology of all time. After giving a brief explanation of the drama to his viewers, the streamer was rendered speechless after watching Colleen Ballinger's controversial apology.

Expressing his shock, the One True King (OTK) co-founder said:

"I'm going to be honest. I heard about this and I assumed that, like, she played it (the ukelele) at the end of the video. Or, like, in the middle of the video, whenever she was getting nervous. Kind of like a fidget spinner situation. And, I was like, 'Oh, well, you know? It is what it is.' But like, f**k man! It is way worse than what I had expected! Like, what the f**k!"

Asmongold joked that Colleen Ballinger's video reminded him of his Twitch livestream introduction screen:

"She opens up with the f**king song! It's like, she's starting my stream! It's playing, like, intro song. What the f**k!"

Timestamp: 00:27:00

A few moments later, Asmongold burst out laughing after observing Colleen Ballinger actually playing chords on her ukelele while responding to the allegations. He added:

"She's a crazy b**ch! Oh, my god! She totally did it! Oh, I don't know what she did, but she did it, bro! You know! Like, dude, nobody f**king does that, that is not unhinged! You just look at 'em! Oh, my god!"

The conversation continued with Asmongold describing what he found "funny" about the situation:

"You know what's so f**king funny about this? Is the fact that she had this, like, crazy persona - on, like, to reacting to TikTok videos. And, like, how many times is it that, like, somebody that has a persona of being a psycho, turns out to actually just be a psycho? Everybody's like, 'Oh, it's just a persona! It's just for fun.' And then, at a certain point, people stop laughing. God d*mn!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Asmongold's take on the Colleen Ballinger controversy has attracted quite a lot of traction in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent fan reactions:

Fans share their thoughts on the streamer's response (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Adam McIntyre responded to Colleen Ballinger's apology video on June 29, 2023, by releasing his own rendition of the ukulele song.

Poll : 0 votes