"She should have just stayed silent" - Streaming community outraged by Colleen Ballinger's response to Adam McIntyre's grooming accusations

Comedian and YouTuber Colleen Ballinger (36) has received criticism for her response video to the recent controversy surrounding her. For those out of the loop, she has been accused of "grooming" some of her underaged fans and manipulation by several individuals, with YouTuber Adam McIntyre being particularly vocal about it.

On June 28, Colleen Ballinger released a 10-minute video addressing the allegations against her. However, her choice to play the ukulele throughout the video and address the matter in a sing-song manner garnered significant criticism from the online community. One Twitter user wrote:

"She should have just stayed silent"

What did Colleen Ballinger say? YouTuber's latest video garners criticism

Happy Reading Books @HappyReadingBks @theadammcintyre She should have just stayed silent. Went from thinking she may just redeem herself if she came forward and say she crewed up majorly. But did not expect a ukalele song shifting the blame.

Despite facing strong criticism earlier this month, Colleen Ballinger maintained a relatively quiet presence. Prior to her latest video, she had not uploaded any content for a period of two weeks.

In her latest video, Colleen Ballinger brought out her ukulele and mentioned that her legal representatives had advised her against speaking about the allegations publicly. However, she said that no one had specifically told her not to "sing" about it.

In the video, Colleen Ballinger primarily refutes most of the allegations, emphasizing that they either occurred in her past and she has since grown and moved on from them or dismissing them as unfounded claims fueled by toxic online gossip. Regarding the allegations, she said:

"I used to message my fans but not in a creepy way, like a lot of you are trying to suggest. It was more of a loser kind of way. I was just trying to be besties with everybody."

She also added:

"Thought you wanted me to take accountability but that’s not the point of your mob mentality. Your goal is to ruin the life of the person you despise, while you dramatize your lies and monetize their demise."

What did the online community say about it?

Colleen's video has received significant backlash from her critics. Adam McIntyre, for instance, responded by uploading a 40-minute-long video to his YouTube channel, where he criticized Colleen's video, accusing it of making light of her alleged victims.

Twitter users were notably bewildered by Colleen's peculiar manner of response. Here are some relevant tweets:

Christina🖤🤍 @NinaaCald @theadammcintyre She's told herself her lies for so long she actually believes it. My jaw dropped when she picked up the ukulele. How?!? How!?! Does she think that was a good idea. Even if she had to watch it back, she still thought it was a good idea after that.

moogan @meshcarpet @theadammcintyre love how the dislike is 10k more than the likes

markie (runway mama) @MOAMETALIZM colleen ballinger after her pr team told her not to speak on the controversy:

Colleen's ex-husband, Joshua Evans, has also voiced his opinions against the YouTuber. He wrote:

Joshua David Evans🎈 @JoshuaDtown This behavior was my reality anytime I spoke up & disagreed with her actions & rhetoric during 2009-2016. I was gaslit too. I was made to feel like I was always the problem. Any pain I felt was an inconvenience and was belittled.

Every ounce of what you're feeling, I understand.



Every ounce of what you’re feeling, I understand. This behavior was my reality anytime I spoke up & disagreed with her actions & rhetoric during 2009-2016. I was gaslit too. I was made to feel like I was always the problem. Any pain I felt was an inconvenience and was belittled.Every ounce of what you’re feeling, I understand.

Prominent streaming figures such as Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" and Ludwig Ahgren have also posted their reactions to the video. Here's what they uploaded:

Despite facing substantial criticism, Colleen has not yet addressed the backlash she has received for her Ukulele video.

