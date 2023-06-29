What happened with Colleen Ballinger? Entire grooming controversy explored

Colleen Ballinger (36) or Miranda Sings, a well-known comedian, actress, and YouTuber, has recently been confronted with significant accusations by her fan base, most notably from Adam McIntyre (20), also a YouTuber and one of her former fans. Although Adam created a video in 2020 accusing her of having a toxic nature, the video did not gain significant attention.

Recently (June 8), he uploaded another video, which lasted one hour and forty-five minutes. In this extensive video, he provided detailed descriptions of alleged problematic behavior by Colleen, including accusations of "grooming" and manipulation.

What are the accusations against Colleen Ballinger?

Adam McIntyre and a few other former fans of Colleen Ballinger have come forward to share disturbing revelations about the comedian. These revelations shed light on unsettling aspects of Colleen's behavior and actions.

In his video, Adam details instances where Colleen engaged in inappropriate conversations with him and other fans, particularly within a group chat named the "Weenies." For instance, he shared a screenshot where Colleen can be seen inquiring about Adam's favorite s*xual positions despite him being a teenager at the time.

Another revelation from his video is when Colleen candidly held conversations about her fan's first experiences with menstruation (again, in this case, the fans were teenagers).

Another instance includes a video recording from one of Colleen's shows in Dublin. In the video, Colleen can be seen spitting water at the then-teenager Adam as part of a performance act.

What has Colleen Ballinger said?

Following the resurfacing of the accusations in early June 2023, Colleen Ballinger maintained relative silence. She remained inactive on her YouTube channel until yesterday (June 28), when she uploaded a 10-minute video titled "hi."

In the video, she can be seen playing the ukulele while attempting to address the accusations in a sing-song manner. This approach has sparked a backlash from viewers who find it inappropriate and dismissive, given the seriousness of the allegations.

Colleen Ballinger refutes the allegations, stating that many of her actions took place in the past. She asserts that while some of her behavior may have been questionable, her intentions were not to manipulate anyone. She further suggests that the accusations are part of a "toxic gossip train."

Adam McIntyre reacts to Colleen's video

Adam has already shared his reaction to Colleen's video on his YouTube channel. As expected, he has expressed being left speechless by how she responded to the accusations.

Adam's disappointment is further amplified by the fact that he had previously reached out to Colleen, requesting a private apology. However, he perceives Colleen's latest video as making fun of him and her other former fans.

"Don't you all think, if that was true, she wouldn't have done a song making fun of it all? Don't you think, if that sentence was true, that this video would be 100% different? 'People are saying things about me that aren't true,' yet, your response is going to be a song."

Adam is not the only creator who has called out Colleen for her inadequate apology video. Streamers such as Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" and Ludwig have recorded their reactions to it.

