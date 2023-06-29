Popular singing YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, aka Miranda Sings, is facing a wave of backlash after releasing a video titled hi. where she chose to sing in response to the recent allegations of her behaving inappropriately with a young fan. The accusations were made earlier this month by Adam McIntyre, who made a one-hour 45-minute video detailing his experience with Colleen.

Similar allegations against Miranda Sings have been brought up before, specifically in the year 2020. At the time, Adam's story failed to reach a wider audience, but his June 8 video titled My relationship with Colleen Ballinger has caught the eyes of many in the community, amassing over 500K views in the last three weeks.

Since the video was uploaded, Colleen lost a number of her sponsorships and a large chunk of subscribers but had largely kept quiet on the issue. Today's response video from her has caused even more backlash as many called out the YouTuber for the ten-minute song, which claimed that most of the allegations were "not quite true" and that her critics were on a "toxic gossip train."

"Girl put the ukelele down": Community reacts as Miranda Sings pushes back against allegations about being inappropriate with young fans

Ballinger is quite a popular comedian and actress who started the Miranda Sings personality for her YouTube channel back in 2008. The channel has been wildly popular with a predominantly younger audience and currently has over 10.5 million subscribers with over two billion channel views.

However, a number of controversies have marred her reputation in recent years, starting with allegations of racism and gr*oming, which she acknowledged in a 2020 video titled addressing everything. While her apology back then largely focused on the racism part, the news of inappropriate behavior with young fans appears to have not received much attention at the time.

This prompted Adam McIntyre to make a video that has garnered quite a lot of media coverage, leading to Miranda Sings ultimately losing a lot of her sponsorships. While fans had been expecting an apology from the popular YouTuber, it seems a large number of viewers are appalled by how she responded in her recent video, with many noting how the song with the ukelele was very insensitive and undermined the very nature of an apology.

