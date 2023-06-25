Who is Miranda Sings? All about YouTuber accused of inappropriate behavior with younger fans

Colleen Mae Ballinger, an American comedian and YouTuber widely recognized as Miranda Sings, has recently been the center of attention online due to serious allegations against her. These accusations primarily revolve around toxic behavior such as "gr*oming," sparking discussions among her former fans. One of the main sources of these allegations is Adam McIntyre, a YouTuber, and Miranda's former fan.

Adam has publicly shared a detailed account of his unsettling relationship with Miranda, shedding light on the disturbing aspects of their interaction.

Adam McIntyre gained public attention in 2020 with a video that he received inappropriate items from Colleen Mae Ballinger, including her undergarments (later confirmed by the comedian herself). However, Miranda's fans largely silenced the video, limiting its exposure and discussion.

Miranda Sings has millions of followers on YouTube

Colleen Ballinger has made television appearances (such as Haters Back Off, Escape the Night, and Waitress). But her online persona, Miranda Sings, is predominantly showcased on her YouTube channel of the same name. The character is known for satirical traits, often portraying egotism and narcissism.

Colleen's YouTube channel, with its substantial subscriber base of over 10 million, is currently flooded with comments from the community addressing her alleged engagement in "gr*oming" her fans. As a result, she has ceased posting on her channel for a few weeks.

She also has a Twitter account with over 1.6 million followers. However, she hasn't been active on the platform for over six months.

What are the allegations against Miranda Sings? Adam McIntyre sheds light on their toxic relationship

On June 8, Adam McIntyre uploaded a lengthy video essay lasting one hour and 45 minutes to explore his relationship with Miranda Sings. The video contained many revelations, highlighting certain problematic behavior exhibited by Miranda.

In his video, Adam McIntyre presented multiple screenshots revealing instances where Colleen (Miranda) asked inappropriate and suggestive questions, such as Adam's favorite "s*x position."

Miranda was also part of a group chat called the "W*enies" with her younger fans. Adam McIntyre said she had a history of posing inappropriate questions to her fans, including inquiries about their menstrual cycles or "periods."

Adam also shared another hour-long video on his YouTube channel addressing the supposed toxic nature of the comedian.

According to another fan named Brey, who spoke to the publication, Miranda would engage in what he referred to as "trauma dumping" on him and other young fans in the "W*enies" chat.

This behavior reportedly occurred following her divorce from YouTuber Joshua Evans in 2016. Brey also stated that they were recruited to defend her online in the aftermath of her separation.

In an interview, Joshua Evans, Colleen's ex-husband, mentioned that he had been subjected to abuse from Miranda's fans. Adam later disclosed in his video that he had apologized to him for his past behavior.

Johnny Silvestri and his accusations

Another former fan, Johnny Silvestri, has also come forward, sharing his experiences with Miranda Sings. He revealed he was quite young when he first met her during a meet-and-greet segment of one of her live shows.

Johnny further disclosed that Colleen would engage in lengthy video chats with him and other fans, many of whom were teenagers. Additionally, he revealed that Colleen had manipulated him into participating in online trolling directed toward individuals potentially part of the queer community.

