"We need to stop giving this woman a platform": Colleen Ballinger loses thousands of subscribers amid grooming scandal

Colleen Ballinger, who is best known for her character Miranda Sings, has found herself in deep waters once again as she is accused of having inappropriate interactions with minor fans. All of the fiasco started in 2020 when a content creator, Adam McIntyre, accused Colleen Ballinger of “grooming” and “using” him when he was a minor back in 2017.

In a video titled, “Colleen Ballinger, stop lying,” Adam talked about how she often manipulated Adam for free labour and also bullied her.

However, the matter died down within days as Colleen’s strong community silenced all the accusations. However, the whole issue once again started floating on social media when Adam once again came up with similar allegations against Ballinger.

On June 7, 2023, Adam uploaded another YouTube video talking about his relationship with Colleen when he was just a kid. He claimed that he interned for Colleen for free, and in turn, she used and manipulated him. He once again accused Colleen of “grooming” him as a teenager.

The video contains several screenshots of purported text messages, group chats, direct messages, and other forms of media evidence, including audio clips.

One of the alleged text messages suggests that when Adam was approximately 15 years old, Colleen asked him about his virginity status. She also inquired about his preferred positions and requested explicit photos of his private areas.

All of this has now created chaos for Colleen, as she is now losing a substantial number of followers every day. Moreover, several clips are now floating of the infamous chat of the YouTuber with minors, where she asked them personal questions. All of this made social media users comment:

ab ☔️ @absolutelyabbyy colleen ballinger fans, please take a moment to watch this. all of it is real, i remember seeing it happen in real time. we need to stop giving this woman a platform. especially now that she is currently exploiting her toddler age children online. colleen ballinger fans, please take a moment to watch this. all of it is real, i remember seeing it happen in real time. we need to stop giving this woman a platform. especially now that she is currently exploiting her toddler age children online. https://t.co/Uem58HqF5T

Social media users react to the Colleen Ballinger controversy: Reactions explored

The recent controversy surrounding Colleen Ballinger, popularly known for her online persona Miranda Sings, has sparked a wave of reactions among social media users.

The scandal, which revolves around allegations made by another YouTuber, Adam, has drawn significant attention and prompted discussions across various online platforms.

As a Twitter account, @absolutelyabbyy uploaded a few videos of Ballinger, here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users lash out at Colleen as Adams once again accused her of "grooming" by sharing texts as proofs. (Image via Twitter)

While Colleen Ballinger previously made a full-fledged video addressing the allegations in 2020, as of now, she has not spoken up on the matter.

However, the whole controversy is making things tough for her, as the social media influencer is losing thousands of subscribers every day.

