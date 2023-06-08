"It's giving narcissistic sociopath": Viral Colleen Ballinger dog video leaves netizens enraged

A video of American comedian and YouTuber Colleen Ballinger talking about hurting a dog when she was a child has left netizens enraged. The video appeared on both Reddit and Twitter on June 7, and the internet was appalled after hearing the 36-year-old speak so casually about abusing an animal.

User @StarNosedMoles shared the video on Twitter and wrote that while Colleen was being talked about, one should also add “dog murderer” to the list.

Trigger Warning: This article and the tweet below talk about animal abuse and death. Readers' discretion is advised.

👤 @StarNosedMoles while we’re talking about colleen ballinger… add “murdered a dog” to the list



TW : talk about animal death and abuse while we’re talking about colleen ballinger… add “murdered a dog” to the listTW : talk about animal death and abuse https://t.co/X5q2zzKUO6

Colleen Ballinger very casually shared a childhood incident where a dog was medically put to sleep. Netizens were furious at her apathy and sense of pride after committing such a vile act. On Reddit, user u/livycol shared the video and expressed shock and disgust at how Colleen told the story as if it was funny.

One user, @Vast_Coffee_674, furiously wondered about who tells a story like that with pride. The user added that they assumed the incident occurred when she was a child, but her lack of remorse was disgusting. Colleen was also called a “narcissistic sociopath.”

Colleen Ballinger's dog video sparks outrage online

Netizens were disgusted after hearing the comedian recount the dog story. Many pointed out that Colleen Ballinger did not seem to show any remorse for what she did and probably did not even realize that what she did was wrong.

Someone also noted how Kory Desoto, Colleen’s friend and fellow YouTuber, who sat next to her in the video, looked uncomfortable and possibly equally mortified next to Colleen as she was narrating the story.

Internet reacts to Colleen's disturbing narration of animal abuse. (Image via Reddit/@u/livycol)

"I murdered a dog": Colleen said in the viral video

In the video, Colleen Ballinger said that she used to rip things off when she used to get angry. She continued to narrate that when she was a kid, she grabbed her dog for no reason, pinched its skin, and dug her nails into the animal, causing the dog to yelp in her hold. It then turned around and bit Colleen on her face.

Internet reacts to Colleen's disturbing narration of animal abuse. (Image via Reddit/@u/livycol)

The YouTuber said that she went to the hospital to get stitches and was asked what had happened. In the video, Colleen mimicked her response in a child’s voice, saying that the dog bit her.

She further revealed that the dog was then put down, i.e., euthanized, because they deemed the dog dangerous to be around. At the end of the clip, Colleen nonchalantly stated:

“So, I murdered a dog.”

The comedian already had controversial accusations, including grooming and racism, added to her name. This discovery of her abusing a dog enraged people even more.

