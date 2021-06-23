PewDiePie labels David Dobrik a 'sociopath' as he reveals he doesn't like him in latest YouTuber House Tour video 

In a YouTube video posted on June 22nd, PewDiePie reviews David Dobrik's and other YouTubers' houses and their respective tours. In the video, PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg, reviews The Ace Family's house tour before moving onto David Dobrik's house tour.

"I think overall, you know, [with] David being a sociopath and lacking any actual personality, I think that also shows in this house. Like, where is he in this? [Like] It looks good, don't get me wrong. But this is his house and there's no way to know that."

PewDiePie then skips through most of David Dobrik's house tour video to find something else interesting to comment on. "This is definitely more like David's house because there's alcohol everywhere," PewDiePie said, while referencing the kitchen shelves filled with bottles.

David Dobrik's longtime friend and co-creator Durte Dom, real name Dominykas Zeglaitis, was alleged to have assaulted a woman in one of Dobrik's vlogs. The woman also alleged that David Dobrik and Durte Dom supplied alcohol, though she was underage at the time.

PewDiePie promptly ended David's segment by rating his house tour in the 'C' tier, while stating, "because I don't like him."

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Pewdiepie says that David Dobrik is a sociopath with no personality and that he doesn't like him. pic.twitter.com/n36YTzL6VU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 22, 2021

PewDiePie's comments on David Dobrik

Following PewDiePie's comments, after it was shared by DefNoodles on Twitter, many users agreed with him. David Dobrik recently announced that he would be returning to vlogging on his previously scheduled Tuesdays, after the abrupt end of Frenemies and his scandal involving Jason Nash in 2020.

Previously, in David Dobrik's vlogs, many of his friends have referred to him as a "sociopath" and a "psycho," presumably for his dangerous stunts and involvement of wild animals. Most users under the thread not only agreed with PewDiePie, but noted that David Dobrik should not have his platform.

David Dobrik has not made any comments about the video or the clip involving him. PewDiePie has also not commented on his recent statement. The video is circulating and, at the time of viewing, had accrued three hundred thousand views.

