"100% not happening": Ethan Klein responds after Trisha Paytas teases her return to Frenemies 

It appears Ethan Klein has had enough of Trisha Paytas's claims. On June 16th, Klein shared a screenshot of Paytas's response to someone telling them to "go back to frenemies."

"For the record, this is 100% not happening," Ethan Klein tweeted.

For the record this is 100% not happening pic.twitter.com/8hxi0weDYs — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 17, 2021

Also read: Trisha Paytas reassures customers amid rising complaints of damaged skincare products being delivered

This comes days after Trisha Paytas came forward with allegations about Ethan Klein and the fate of the 'Frenemies' podcast.

It is not the first time in Paytas's career that they have accused former associates. They did so with the Vlog Squad after breaking up with Jason Nash in 2019.

Many of Paytas's claims against Ethan Klein of H3H3 have attacked the production crew and allegedly caused many of Paytas's fans to send death threats. Paytas also allegedly went on a tweeting spree following three videos 'exposing' Klein and his production company.

Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas's tumultous relationship

Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas have been no strangers to their share of 'drama'. Most recently, Trisha Paytas shared a video on December 11th to their YouTube channel claiming they were quitting 'Frenemies'.

Their 'frenemy' status began in 2019 with Ethan Klein calling Trisha Paytas out for photo editing. From there, heated words were shared before Paytas asked to come onto the the H3 Podcast. The rollercoaster of drama continued from there. Trisha Paytas's outbursts are often unmonitored and feverently deleted afterwards.

In 2020, Trisha Paytas began dating Ethan Klein's brother-in-law, Moses Hacmon, much to Klein's wife's disapproval. In April 2020, Paytas uploaded a video titled "H3 ruined my relationship," in which they spoke in-depth about how much they cared for Hacmon and then blamed Ethan and Hila for the relationship ending.

However, Paytas and Hacmon were back together in less than a week, which was uploaded to YouTube as well. The Kleins reacted to the video on April 25th.

In December 2020, Paytas claimed they were quitting 'Frenemies.'

Ethan Klein's response to Paytas's promised comeback has been met with many fans claiming they won't listen if Paytas does return.

Lmao thought it lighten your day pic.twitter.com/BQzwqcxaqB — Blanca Perez (@blancapphoto) June 17, 2021

I feel like this needs to go offline like yesterday. Talk to Moses and Trisha, get Trisha help, because the therapy she’s in now clearly isn’t working, she needs to be honest with her therapist and learn to set and respect boundaries like yesterday — lay kanaa (@KanaaLay) June 17, 2021

I hope you're right, please don't continue it Ethan. As much as I enjoyed the show, it became a moral and ethical black hole, where she lost sense of boundaries. Its not right for you or your family. — KJ (@Kjbased) June 17, 2021

Also read: "Everyone deserves a comeback": Trisha Paytas reveals she 'missed' David Dobrik's vlogs as he returns to YouTube

Many fans have asked Ethan Klein or Paytas' fiance, Mose Hacmon, to seek help for Paytas and their more recent outbursts.

Also read: Gabbie Hanna exposes Trisha Paytas' lies with receipts, but Twitter users want them both to "burn in hell"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod