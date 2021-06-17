Trisha Paytas reassures customers amid rising complaints of damaged skincare products being delivered

On June 16th, Trisha Paytas posted a video reassuring her fans over the multitude of complaints she had been receiving in regards to her new skincare products being delivered damaged.

The 33-year-old YouTuber debuted her skincare line in collaboration with Glow Skin Enhancement, titled "Paytas Miracle Elixir," on June 7th. The line includes a cleanser, nutrients, toner, sunscreen, night cream, and serum for $200.

The collection is contained in pink packaging inside of a box with Paytas' face on the cover.

Customers complain about damaged products

Just a day prior, a fan had posted a TikTok video of herself opening the package containing the "Miracle Elixir."

Fan posts video opening Trisha Paytas' Miracle Elixir packaging sees damaged products (Image via TikTok)

To the shock of many, the fan's products were spilled, and the packaging appeared to be destroyed. Despite having paid a big amount, the fan seemed underwhelmed by the products.

Soon after, she showed an image of an email she had sent to Glow Skin Enhancement, asking for a replacement. However, many noticed that the owner of GSE, Charlotte Wilson, was being rude and dismissive towards the fan, telling her to "answer [her] door!"

Charlotte Wilson, the owner of GSE, rudely claps back at a customer on TikTok (Image via TikTok)

Hours later, TikTok was filled with videos of unhappy customers complaining over the quality of the products they received from Trisha Paytas' skincare line.

Trisha Paytas responds to complaints

On Wednesday evening, Trisha Paytas responded via TikTok, claiming that she heard and understood the number of complaints that have come through, stating that she "sees [the] concerns":

Trisha Paytas responds to complaining customers on TikTok (Image via TikTok)

"There have been a few people that got their product, and they were leaked of whatever, and we are totally fixing that."

She addressed the issue by informing everyone that they were now going to be sealing all washers and toners. Afterward, she showed a glimpse of her team using a machine to seal the products.

Trisha Paytas ended the video by telling her TikTok followers that she and Glow Skin Enhancement would accommodate "any issues" in "any way, shape, or form."

She also added that given GSE is a small business; they are still learning:

"It's a small business, and it's always like a growing and learning experience. We are so happy to correct it and give it the opportunity to make things right."

Considering Trisha Paytas had released her skincare line collaboration just one day before the collapse of her shared podcast with Ethan Klein, fans became divided over purchasing her products in support of her.

Edited by Shaheen Banu