"Read the room!": Trisha Paytas sparks further backlash after uploading skincare commercial amidst Frenemies drama

Following the Frenemies drama, Trisha Paytas has upset fans by posting a second commercial for her skincare line onto her YouTube page on June 11th.

The 33-year-old and H3H3's Ethan Klein have recently gotten into a public feud over the former's role and percentage on their shared podcast, Frenemies. Trisha Paytas had alleged that the 35-year-old Klein never included her in company discussions.

However, Ethan Klein and his entire fanbase agreed that the YouTuber stated at the beginning of the show that she did not want to be included.

The two went back and forth for several days on social media, causing both to receive an unseen amount of hatred from each other's fanbases.

i am honestly gutted over this whole thing, trisha's video this morning was a total surprise to me. I dont really know what more I can say or do. Im very sorry to all the fans of frenemies, I know how much it meant to everyone, I did everything I humanly could to save it — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 8, 2021

Trisha Paytas uploads second commercial

The media personality debuted her skincare line in collaboration with Glow Skin Enhancement, titled "Paytas Miracle Elixir," on June 7th. The following day, she appeared on the 39th episode of the Frenemies podcast, titled "Talking about Gabbie Hanna."

Trisha Paytas and co-host Ethan Klein got into a seriously heated monetary argument, ultimately ending the podcast for good.

Days later, Trisha posted video after video, attempting to explain her side of the story to her subscribers.

However, things took a turn when Ethan Klein uploaded a video officially explaining the situation titled, "Regarding Trisha Quitting Frenemies."

Fans soon came to the Ventura, California native's defense, realizing that his colleague's arguments were flawed and hypocritical.

In response to Ethan Klein's video, Trisha Paytas posted many tweets and even more videos, but, despite her attempts, her fans had enough.

On June 11th, Trisha fanned the flames as she posted a second commercial for her skincare line. The Riverside, California native's fans and former supporters found this upsetting, claiming she didn't know how to "read the room."

Her video ultimately received 14K dislikes in under 24 hours.

Fans upset with Trisha Paytas over upload

As fans were already upset with the model and singer, they were further angered when she decided to upload and profit from her new skincare commercial video.

The masses called out Trisha Paytas for being insensitive to the current situation, given that she didn't seem to take the issues from fans seriously.

Many also conspired that her "spiraling" was a marketing attempt to sell her new skincare products. Believing this theory saw many fans pushed to the edge.

i wonder if people are still gonna buy this lol — brook (@smthingdramatic) June 11, 2021

Cuz we’re gonna help you make more money now… next — AhsokaMaraj (@politicalbarbz) June 11, 2021

I’m hoping you’re talking time to reflect on everything and hopefully one day you see that Ethan and Hila had your back and defended you so much unlike other people in your life. It sucks to see this era come to an end, everyone was rooting for the both of y’all! — Jani 🇲🇽 (@yu_go_glen_coco) June 11, 2021

you’re literally just using this whole situation to make money and promote your product.... — caitlin (@caitlingraansma) June 11, 2021

Please get off the internet for a good while trisha — Alissa Floriane (@alissa_floriane) June 11, 2021

Hope the drama was worth advertising this — Jessie (@drewbarrymas) June 11, 2021

r u just gonna pretend like nothing happened ? lol — ♥‿♥ (@reallyboringtbh) June 11, 2021

Trisha, dear, I dont think this is the time.. — Frida 🌸 (@Btssin1) June 11, 2021

Did you legally have to put out this tweet? Or is it for shits and giggles? — Lecipeci (@Lecipeci) June 11, 2021

Fans have been devastated over the demise of the Frenemies podcast. As a result, they have lost respect for Trisha Paytas for instigating the end of what many consider the "greatest podcasts of all time."

