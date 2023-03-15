Hunter Schafer's "uncomfortable" one-feather top for Oscar party confuses fans

Hunter Schafer's one-feather top at the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty has the internet talking. For the event, she wore a white ensemble designed by Ann Demeulemeester. She wore a sleek low-waisted maxi skirt with a single feather covering her chest.

Netizens felt the Euphoria star was showing too much skin and went on to label the outfit as "uncomfortable".

Fan reaction on Schafer's one-feather top (Image via Twitter)

Schafer styled her long, golden hair into crimped waves with a firm middle part. She paired the looks with a nude lipstick and a brown smokey eye.

Fans react to Hunter Schafer's "uncomfortable" one-feather top

Social media platforms are overflowing with fans' comments after Hunter Schafer posted her glam look at the after party of 95th Academy Awards.

Many fans believe the dress was inappropriate and too sensitive to wear at the prestigious show.

One user also commented on how the West seems to have co-opted the idea of nudity and empowerment when the same used to be the norm in other cultures pre-colonization.

While netizens continued to criticize Schafer, she received support from individuals like Zendaya (Euphoria co-actor) to keep her going.

Zendaya's comment on Schafer's one-feather dress (Image via @hunterschafer/Instagram)

Hunter Schafer's one-feather top was designed by Belgian fashion designer Ann Demeulemeester

The controversial one-feather top that Hunter Schafer wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty was designed by Belgian fashion designer Ann Demeulemeester. She is known for her avant-garde designs, which often feature a mix of masculine and feminine elements, and for her use of black and white as primary colors.

Over the years, Demeulemeester's label has become known for its signature style, which includes asymmetrical silhouettes, flowing fabrics, and intricate detailing. Many of her designs also feature a mix of textures and materials, such as leather, lace, and silk.

While Demeulemeester's designs have always been popular with fashion-forward individuals, they have also been embraced by celebrities and red carpet events. Stars like Tilda Swinton, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga have all worn Demeulemeester's designs to major events, helping to raise the label's profile and introduce it to a wider audience

