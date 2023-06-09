Who is Colleen Ballinger? Popular YouTuber under fire for alleged inappropriate behavior with underage fans

Colleen Ballinger (36), a comedian and YouTuber known for her online character Miranda Sings, is facing intense scrutiny after a former fan made a series of shocking allegations against her. Adam McIntyre, one of Colleen Ballinger's former fans, has emerged as a primary source of the scrutiny. In a video titled "my relationship with colleen ballinger," he delves into disturbing allegations about their connection.

Adam (20) disclosed that he had known Colleen since he was 13. In 2020, he released a video accusing the comedian of taking advantage of his admiration for her. His allegations involved inappropriate communication, such as discussing s*xual positions. Additionally, he claimed that Colleen manipulated him into providing unpaid labor and engaged in gaslighting and bullying.

Back then, Adam's video failed to gain significant attention as it was largely suppressed by Colleen's fanbase, resulting in limited exposure and discussion.

adam mcintyre @theadammcintyre after my 2020 video i spent the following week in bed not eating/drinking or looking after myself. it was my parents and brothers forcing me to get up and start looking after myself that jump started trying to gain my confidence after i had spent weeks building up the courage

What did Adam McIntyre say about Colleen Ballinger?

On June 8, 2023, Adam McIntyre released a detailed video delving into his past connection with Colleen Ballinger. In the video, he alleges that she engaged in behaviors such as "grooming" and "manipulating" him during his teenage years. According to Adam, their imbalanced and inappropriate relationship started when he was only 13.

The YouTuber showed several screenshots, videos, and audio clips that indicated Colleen's toxic behavior towards Adam. For example, he showed a screen recording (00:05:24) of a live podcast that Colleen was part of. One of the live comments had urged her to speak about the Adam situation, which she quickly deleted from the live chat.

Adam also shared several screenshots in his video, where Colleen can be observed asking inappropriate questions. On one occasion, when Adam was still 14 or 15, she asked him about his preferred s*xual position.

She also asked if he was a virgin, even though he was a child back then:

In another instance, Colleen is seen asking minors (in a group chat) about their experiences during their first menstruation. Adam shared a screenshot of the chat on his Twitter account:

In other screenshots, she is seen making manipulative comments:

Adam alleged that Colleen employed various manipulative tactics. For instance, she promised to wear Adam's merchandise in public, but instead, she only wore it once at home and sent him a picture as proof (00:31:30).

Furthermore, Adam shared a clip from one of Colleen's shows in Dublin, where she can be seen engaging in a water challenge with him (which involved spitting water at his face), despite him being a minor at the time (00:42:55).

In addition, Adam provided screenshots of chat logs where he is seen creating edits for Colleen's social media content without receiving any compensation. For instance, he made multiple edits featuring Colleen alongside Britney Spears and Dua Lipa. (1:03:20).

Adam's video has garnered significant support from the community this time. It remains to be seen how Colleen Ballinger responds to the controversy and addresses the allegations against her.

