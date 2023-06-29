"Adam is an icon": Fans react as Adam McIntyre responds to Colleen Ballinger's controversial ukelele song with his own remix

Adam McIntyre is winning hearts on social media after the YouTuber put his own spin on Colleen Ballinger's controversial ukelele response to being accused of inappropriate behavior toward young fans. Adam's own video earlier this month was what brought widespread attention to the allegations, which were first made years ago. Colleen, aka Miranda Sings, decided to address the accusations yesterday with a ten-minute-long song on her Vlogs channel.

The move has drawn a lot of criticism, with many saying the singing undermines the gravity and seriousness of the accusations. The lyrics also do not help, as Colleen Ballinger appeared to reject the allegations, calling them "toxic." Adam, one of the alleged victims to have spoken out, has responded to the video with his own song carrying the same title, 'hi.'

Fans of Adam McIntyre have hailed the response, with one calling him an icon:

"Not only is she [Colleen Ballinger] exposed, but she's also fully meme'd out. Adam is an icon."

"Best comeback ever": Adam McIntyre sings his response to Colleen Ballinger

Miranda Sings was first accused of inappropriate behavior back in 2020. But the more recent video from Adam McIntyre titled My relationship with Colleen Ballinger caused quite an uproar in the community, ultimately leading to Ballinger losing numerous sponsorship deals.

Till yesterday's awfully received video, the popular YouTuber had refrained from commenting on the issue, having not uploaded any content for the last couple of weeks. With many saying her apology was worse than staying silent, Adam has taken the opportunity to properly respond to it in his own way.

The 23-minute-long video bears the same title as Colleen's and has garnered quite a lot of positive reactions, unlike the original. Fans have even called it one of the "best come back" videos ever.

Priscilla loves Disney @Priscila_Disney @theadammcintyre Yesterday I was like is this a Freaking joke but today I’m dying laughing at your come back. Best come back ever!! @theadammcintyre Yesterday I was like is this a Freaking joke but today I’m dying laughing at your come back. Best come back ever!!

In it, McIntyre not only pokes fun at how Colleen Ballinger used the medium of song to deny serious allegations by sarcastically singing along, but he also responds appropriately to her statements. For example, towards the tail end of her video, Miranda Sings says:

"A mistake doesn't make them a terrible human, just makes them human."

Adam McIntyre adds:

"A cruel one."

Suffice it to say, fans enjoyed his response a great deal, with many praising the video for being funny and yet making all the necessary criticism. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter.

Megan Kowalchuk @KowalchukMegan @theadammcintyre The out of tune strumming of the ukulele while responding to every point in her video is beautiful @theadammcintyre The out of tune strumming of the ukulele while responding to every point in her video is beautiful

Nekomeansdamage @nekomeansdamage @theadammcintyre Love love loveeee !!! This response has me in tears🤣 @theadammcintyre Love love loveeee !!! This response has me in tears🤣

Yamialex224 😈 @yamialex224

You handled it quiet well and now you have a hit @theadammcintyre We all need to do this nowYou handled it quiet well and now you have a hit @theadammcintyre We all need to do this nowYou handled it quiet well and now you have a hit

Ballinger is a very well-known actor, singer, and writer, best known for her YouTuber character Miranda Sings. For a detailed look at the allegations against her, here is our breakdown of the whole controversy with the timeline explored.

