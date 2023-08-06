"Biggest fight in history" - Elon Musk announcing the "Zuck vs Musk" fight to be livestreamed on X sends netizens into a frenzy

On August 6, 2023, billionaire Elon Musk took to his social media platform to announce that the highly anticipated boxing match between him and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg would be livestreamed on Twitter. He also stated that all proceeds from the event will be donated to charity for veterans. The 52-year-old entrepreneur's most recent tweet reads:

As expected, Elon Musk's social media update quickly garnered traction, attracting over 3.2 million impressions in less than an hour. Twitter user @dehedgeFund expressed excitement about the event, writing:

"I thought Maye Musk put an end to this?" - Online community reacts to Elon Musk's most recent tweet about his highly-anticipated fight with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk



The topic of Elon Musk going against Mark Zuckerberg in the boxing ring has been discussed since June 2023. Dubbed by many as the "Billion Dollar PPV," speculations reached new heights when UFC President Dana White claimed that the billionaires were "absolutely dead serious" about the event.

In an interview, Dana White said:

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that's ever been done, It would break all pay-per-view records. This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that's ever been done."

However, Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, expressed her disapproval of the event on July 5, 2023. In response to Lex Fridman's tweet, May Musk wrote:

Earlier today, when the Tesla CEO announced that the "Zuck vs Musk" event would be livestreamed on his social media platform, Twitter user @MatthewDR responded:

Numerous netizens shared memes:

One fan expressed skepticism about Musk and Zuckerberg fighting in the ring:

Another community member wondered how much revenue the event could possibly generate:

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

How does livestreaming work on Twitter?

On August 4, 2023, Elon Musk introduced a feature called "live video," which he claimed worked "reasonably well." He went live for the first time on the same day, hosting a 53-second broadcast where he was seen lifting a 45-pound weight.

Musk addressed the online community by saying:

"Is this working? Hello? I'm live. What the... really? Hey, guys. (points camera at co-workers) You're on too! Okay. All right, let's see. This is me - curling a 45. So, there you go. Okay, looks like the video feature is working better."

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" tested the new feature by hosting a "shower stream." He provided feedback to Elon Musk, stating that the livestream chat was obstructive, there were no options to edit video, comments appeared to be delayed, and the front camera was "weirdly" zoomed in. However, he praised the social media platform's new feature, stating that the engagement rate was "very good and accessible."