Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are gearing up for a potential MMA showdown that could go down in history as the biggest fighting event ever.

According to UFC president Dana White, both tech moguls are "absolutely dead serious" about stepping into the Octagon.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White revealed that he had conversations with both Musk and Zuckerberg after their social media beef went viral. The UFC honcho stated that both individuals confirmed their full commitment to the fight.

With both billionaires on board, White is already in the early stages of planning the spectacle and anticipates it to be a game-changer. Describing it as "the biggest fight ever in the history of the world," White believes the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg showdown would shatter all pay-per-view records.

While the standard price for a UFC pay-per-view event is $80, White disclosed that this mega-fight would carry a higher price tag of $100. It's a small price to pay for what could potentially become the most-watched fight in combat sports history:

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that's ever been done, It would break all pay-per-view records."

The previous record-holder, the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight in 2017, generated over $600 million in revenue. Mayweather walked away with $275 million, and McGregor pocketed $85 million. However, a showdown between Musk and Zuckerberg, the two wealthiest individuals on the planet with a combined net worth of $340 billion, has the potential to surpass those figures easily.

White believes the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg bout could triple the financial success of the Mayweather-McGregor fight, claiming that there is no limit to what this event could generate:

While the probability of the fight remains uncertain, Dana White is eager to make it happen.

Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk: Betting odds

The potential fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has drawn the interest of bettors.

Combat sports journalist Chamatkar Sandhu recently shared the betting odds for this epic clash, shedding light on how the bookmakers perceive the matchup:

Based on the opening odds, Mark Zuckerberg has been established as the favorite, with a significant -500 value. This means that betting $500 on the Meta CEO would potentially result in a $100 profit, yielding a total payout of $600 if he emerges victorious in the fight.

On the other hand, Elon Musk finds himself in the underdog position with a +300 value. This indicates that a $100 bet on Musk could lead to a $300 profit, resulting in a total payout of $400 should the Tesla CEO defy the odds and secure the victory.

