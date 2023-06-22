Elon Musk MMA: Does the Twitter CEO have combat experience like Mark Zuckerberg?

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have set the MMA world on fire after teasing a potential MMA clash between the two tech moguls.

Zuckerberg has been training in various martial arts for some time now, having competed in both BJJ competitions and attending UFC events. Musk, on the other hand, doesn't appear to have as much MMA experience, and if he does, the Tesla founder has decided to keep it a secret.

Elon Musk took to Twitter to state his willingness to take Mark Zuckerberg on inside an MMA cage following news that the META CEO will be releasing a competitor to Twitter. Musk said this:

"I'm up for a cage fight if he is lol"

Mark Zuckerberg replied in good fashion, with a reference to the all-time great and master of Broken English, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The META CEO posted the following on his Instagram story:

"SEND ME LOCATION"

Fans have been thrilled by the idea of an MMA fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who would make for an interesting matchup. The Tesla founder would no doubt be the bigger man, but Zuckerberg's superior skill-base, particularly in BJJ, should help even the playing field.

Andrew Tate offers to coach Elon Musk ahead of potential MMA fight with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been the talk of the MMA town following their back-and-forth over a potential fight.

It is currently unclear whether or not the two parties are serious in their interest to do battle inside the cage. But viral internet figure Andrew Tate has offered to help train Musk for the potential bout.

Tate, who has a background in professional kickboxing, took to Twitter to extend his hand to the Tesla founder. 'Cobra' stated that META, the company run by Zuckerberg, banned Tate from all social media platforms for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccines.

Andrew Tate appears serious in his offer, and he said the following:

"Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader. I will train you @elonmusk. You will not lose"

"Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader. I will train you @elonmusk. You will not lose"

Musk is yet to respond.

