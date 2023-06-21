Mortgage your house on Zuck? Fans place their bets after Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to an MMA fight

Elon Musk has expressed his willingness to settle his differences with Mark Zuckerberg through an MMA fight. Musk jokingly suggested a cage fight between the two tech giants.

Responding to recent rumors of Meta's potential launch of a rival social media platform, Musk took to Twitter to lightheartedly challenge his tech competitor:

"I’m up for a cage match if he is lol."

As news of Musk's challenge spreads, fans went into an absolute frenzy. Social media platforms have become abuzz with discussions, as followers of both tech titans express their excitement.

Twitter user @Christy39Dr sided with SpaceX CEO over Zuckerberg, highlighting Musk's apparent physical advantage due to his larger size:

"Elon looks roughly twice his size, so I’m going with Elon!"

Another user @Elena95579107 shared the same feelings:

"He is no match for you 😌 it will take you just few seconds its not worthed 🤭"

Instagram user _omar_g08 took jabs at Elon Musk's venture Neuralink:

"Elon with neurolink or no? Might download a couple moves last minute."

j_harv28 believes Mark Zuckerberg's MMA expertise will give him an advantage over Tesla CEO:

"Zuckerberg easy work. He actually trains MMA."

@scottgetman reacted:

"Musk over Zuck any day IDGAF how much MMA he’s training. Zuck a p****y."

Another user remarked:

"Mortgage on Zuck."

@MarioNawfal Lol I love you Elon but you better start training @elonmusk @kwmarkoff26656 @MarioNawfal Lol I love you Elon but you better start training 😂😂😂

Islam Makhachev blasts Twitter CEO Elon Musk for removing blue tick verification

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has recently added his voice to the growing list of individuals expressing dissatisfaction with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Taking to Twitter, Makhachev posed a direct question to the billionaire tech entrepreneur, inquiring about the removal of his verified blue tick on the platform:

"Elon Musk, you cheap guy. Where is my blue tick?"

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA Elon Musk you cheap guy, where’s my blue tick Elon Musk you cheap guy, where’s my blue tick 😀

Before Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter, the blue tick symbol served as a means of verifying significant accounts associated with matters of public interest. This verification process was based on specific criteria. However, when the CEO of SpaceX took over the reins of the social media platform, he made an announcement that brought about a significant change.

According to Musk, Twitter would no longer grant blue ticks to accounts that did not have an active subscription to the platform. To acquire the coveted blue tick verification on their accounts, individuals would now be required to pay a website fee of $8.

