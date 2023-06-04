Mark Zuckerberg, the tech tycoon and Facebook founder, is no novice to the spotlight. However, he has recently made headlines for a rather unexpected reason: his passion for jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts.

Zuckerberg's foray into the world of jiu-jitsu has garnered attention and piqued curiosity, as he joins the ranks of other notable personalities who have taken up the gentle art.

A recent grappling match involving Mark Zuckerberg has come to the spotlight and was officiated by Lucas Costa, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt and referee. Costa recounts being surprised by Zuckerberg's participation, as the Meta CEO arrived with a security team while wearing a mask, baseball cap, and sunglasses.

Costa was impressed by Zuckerberg's professional demeanor despite the media attention. Besides Zuckerberg's grappling prowess, Costa praised him as a "normal guy" who followed the code of conduct of a jiu-jitsu tournament.

However, one particular moment of the Meta CEO seemingly arguing with the referee after succumbing to an Ezekiel choke submission has been circulating widely on the internet.

According to a report by Bloody Elbow, referee Lucas Costa has confirmed that there was no argument and provided a detailed account of the entire episode leading up to his decision to stop the fight:

“There was no argument. It [the bout] was in Gi and he got choked out. That was the video you saw. I stopped it and he wanted to check with me about why I stopped it. He didn’t know what was happening, which was one of the reasons I stopped it. But he had started to snore and the rule set says that snoring is a version of a verbal tap.”

Costa added:

“I was paying a lot of attention. I was paying even more attention because it was Mark. He got caught in an Ezekiel and I waited, but he didn’t fight back. And I was waiting, but on the third snore I had to stop the fight. He was very polite but he wanted to know how the rules work.”

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields defends Mark Zuckerberg amidst criticism over an argument with the referee

The video of Mark Zuckerberg apparently arguing with referee Lucas Costa has received widespread criticism from the MMA community.

Everyone knows by now that Zuckerberg has found solace in jiu-jitsu as he navigates the challenges and innovations of the tech industry on a daily basis. With each grappling session, he joins a growing number of luminaries who have discovered the appeal of jiu-jitsu, demonstrating their determination and discipline outside of their chosen professions.

With all that in mind, former UFC welterweight contender Jake Shields has come out in defense of Zuckerberg, praising his courage for venturing into the world of jiu-jitsu. Shields wrote on Twitter:

"Mark Zuckerberg could beat up 99% of Twitter users. He’s got the dedication and balls to train martial arts unlike most of you. Make fun of him all you want but not only is he richer than you he’s now tougher than you."

Check out the tweet below:

