Mark Zuckerberg's recent success at a BJJ tournament has made headlines across the combat sports world. Many are now wondering who the Facebook CEO is training under, and it turns out that his BJJ coach is the same person who trained two-time UFC champion Cain Velasquez.

Dave Camarillo is a black belt in 'the gentle art' as well as in judo. Camarillo showed himself to be a BJJ natural, and it took him just 10 days to be awarded his blue belt. He has since received his BJJ black belt from Ralph Gracie of the Gracie Academy, where he trained alongside MMA legend BJ Penn.

In 2003, Dave Camarillo took over the grappling program at the American Kickboxing Academy, where Velasquez trained alongside Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Camarillo has since created the term 'Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu' to describe his style of training.

Following Mark Zuckerberg's recent success at a local BJJ tournament, his coach took to Instagram to praise his new student. Camarillo said:

"I’ve been privileged to witness some amazing individuals do amazing things in my career. And I have been honored to play a small role in their life. Yesterday was one of those times. It’s inspiring to see someone so known challenge themselves in a new arena. This goes to show how amazing the art of Jiu-Jitsu really is. It changes you, it enhances the power of will - it is magic. It also attracts some very driven people. @zuck I am honored to train with you, teach you and learn from you. You are truly an amazing person. Thank you for sharing your drive, your enthusiasm and your graciousness to all of us!"

See the post below:

Mark Zuckerberg's BJJ coach also made an appearance on season 12 of The Ultimate Fighter as the grappling coach for Team Koscheck.

Mark Zuckerberg and Alexander Volkanovski share friendly exchange online

Alexander Volkanovski and Mark Zuckerberg were involved in a sparring session in the virtual reality world several months ago, and it appears that the pair have struck up a friendship.

Zuckerberg's recent success at a local BJJ tournament has caught the eyes of some of the biggest names in combat sports. 'The Great' complimented the Facebook CEO's attire in a comment on Zuckerberg's Instagram post.

It turns out that the shorts Zuckerberg wore whilst competing in the BJJ tournament were given to him by Alexander Volkanovski, who is sponsored by combat sports apparel company Engage.

See Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram post below:

Volkanovski commented:

"Legend! Love the shorts mate"

Zuckerberg replied:

"When the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world gives you shorts, you wear them!"

See the exchange below:

Screenshot of the exchange between Zuckerberg and Volkanovski [Image Courtesy: @zuck on Instagram]

