Mark Zuckerberg's interest in combat sports has led him to compete in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition. The CEO of Facebook found great success in his first outing, as he brought home medals in the Gi and No-Gi disciplines of the sport.

Zuckerberg began training MMA in September 2022, and his passion for the sport has grown. He was captured rolling with BJJ world champion and ONE Championship flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci several weeks ago, no doubt in preparation for his recent tournament.

Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share several images of his recent jiu-jitsu competition and stated:

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals. for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!"

See the post below:

Mark Zuckerberg competed in the Masters White Belt lightweight division, representing Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu, which was founded by BJJ legend Dave Camarillo.

Zuckerberg has also previously sparred with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the world of virtual reality, and 'The Great' considers the Facebook CEO as one of his friends.

Zuckerberg and his wife attended UFC Vegas 61 in October 2022, where he allegedly had the entire Apex Center hired out for him and his entourage.

Mark Zuckerberg reacts to Israel Adesanya's win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya defeated his greatest adversary at UFC 287 when he knocked Alex Pereira out cold in Round 2 of their main event clash.

The pair had previously met three times in combat sports, with Pereira holding a 3-0 lead over 'The Last Stylebender', including two wins via knockout. However, Adesanya overcame immense mental and physical hurdles to defeat 'Poatan' in stunning fashion to reclaim the middleweight title.

'The Last Stylebender' is now the only two-time UFC middleweight champion in history and has cemented his place as one of the greatest champions the sport has ever seen.

Following UFC 287, Israel Adesanya took to Instagram to celebrate his win. Mark Zuckerberg reacted to Adesanya's post by commenting the following:

"Did it with style. So good and so happy for you!"

See the post below:

Alex Pereira announced that he would be moving to light heavyweight following his loss to Israel Adesanya, meaning the likelihood of a trilogy fight between the pair in the UFC has decreased significantly.

