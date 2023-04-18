Mikey Musumeci talks about ‘amazing experience’ rolling with Mark Zuckerberg

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci openly calls himself a nerd, particularly of the jiu-jitsu variety. And there aren’t many people in the world who can out-nerd him, except maybe for the man he got to roll with recently.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Musumeci revealed that he had been spending time with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, even visiting the tech mogul’s home and rolling on the mats with him.

Musumeci said:

“It’s been awesome. When I got back to the U.S., I was at Mark Zuckerberg’s house for three days and I did some training with him also... It’s awesome, it’s awesome. It’s crazy where jiu-jitsu brings you in life you know and the people you get to meet with jiu-jitsu. It definitely is an amazing experience.”

Catch the full interview below:

Obviously, getting to grapple with Zuckerberg must have been a crazy time for Musumeci, especially as he prepares for his upcoming match. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ went on to detail more about his time with the Facebook main man, particularly commenting on his BJJ skills.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“Man, he’s awesome, he’s so cool, and he trains good. You know, me and him are the same size, so it was really fun training with him. He has a lot of potential. He learns so fast. I was really impressed training with him. He has a lot of potential, and he’s a white belt, and he’s already tough like.”

Mikey Musumeci will return to action against Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. His ONE flyweight submission grappling world title will be on the line.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

