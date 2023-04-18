Mikey Musumeci admits jiu-jitsu is everything he does in a day

Mikey Musumeci literally eats, sleeps and breathes jiu-jitsu.

The inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is stoked to make his return to the global stage in his own backyard in the U.S. to face flyweight challenger Osamah Almarwai on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

To promote his upcoming bout, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ answered some questions sent in by the fans on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” this week, and one of the first questions he responded to asked:

“What does a ‘regular’ day look like for you?”

Musumeci answered:

“A regular day for me consists of about 4-6 trainings (2 jiu jitsu in morning a climbing and a cardio then 1-2 jiu jitsu at night , and then in between these trainings studying jiu jitsu footage so literally every hour im awake is going towards jiu jitsu :).”

The 26-year-old jiu-jitsu wizard is riding a three-fight win streak with ONE Championship as he makes his way to his second world title defense in a few weeks. Thus far, he’s won two bouts by decision and a third by submission, so he’s super focused on getting a finish in his next showdown against Almarwai.

Luckily for Musumeci, his opponent caters to his style of grappling. For his part, Almarwai is exciting to watch, he’s energetic, technically sound, and a submission hunter himself.

Hence, he will be the biggest challenge Musumeci has ever faced to date. But if ‘Darth Rigatoni’ can pull it off, defending the belt against someone of Almarwai’s caliber will feel a lot more satisfying for the world champion.

Join the buzz on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado to watch Mikey Musumeci in action once again. ONE Fight Night 10 will be broadcast live and for free via Amazon Prime for North American subscribers.

