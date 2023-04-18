Mikey Musumeci has reached ‘another level’ mentally heading into Osamah Almarwai match

At ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will return to the Circle for the second defense of his world title.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States. Live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the promotion is bringing a card stacked with some of the biggest names on its roster.

With three world title contests scheduled for the card, three flyweight world champions will be in action, representing ONE’s MMA, Muay Thai and submission grappling divisions.

For his fourth contest inside the Circle, Musumeci will take on Osamah Almarwai in a super high-level match-up. Despite his opponent's achievements, many fans would still consider Musumeci a sizeable favorite due to his recent run of dominant performances.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Mikey Musumeci spoke about his mindset going into this contest on one of the biggest nights in the promotion’s history:

“I don’t know, I feel like I’m super on point right now. My mind is stronger than ever. I think that’s the biggest thing for me. I have so many ups and downs but like mentally right now, I’m on another level.”

Watch the full interview below:

In his last title defense, Musumeci absolutely dominated his opponent Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night 6 in January. Since winning the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship in October, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has established himself as one of the torch bearers for establishing ONE as the new home of elite grapplers.

At ONE Fight Night 10, he will take on Osamah Almarwai in another high stakes match-up. The entire card will air live and free on May 5 via Prime Video for North American viewers.

