Mikey Musumeci reveals his favorite combat sport to watch outside BJJ

Mikey Musumeci is one of the top grapplers in the world, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he exclusively focuses on watching grappling competitions.

Ahead of his upcoming bout at ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ went on an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit where he interacted with fans worldwide.

One fan asked the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion what other combat sport he enjoys watching outside of jiu-jitsu.

Mikey Musumeci responded by saying:

“Definitely the Muay Thai in ONE is my favorite thing to watch outside of jiu-jitsu. The technique is so beautiful in it!”

While traditional Muay Thai is an exciting sport to watch, ONE Championship took it up a notch by featuring smaller gloves and a ruleset that emphasizes constant action. Unsurprisingly, the promotion’s take on 'The Art of Eight Limbs' captivated the 26-year-old grappling phenom.

On May 5, fans in North America will get a chance to see this brand of Muay Thai live as ONE Fight Night 10 emanates from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Rising contenders Jackie Buntan and Diandra Martin will look to show the world how strong and exciting the female Muay Thai warriors are in ONE Championship when they clash in a strawweight battle. Meanwhile, fans can expect fireworks when Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against a tough challenger in WBC Muay Thai international champion Edgar Tabares.

Mikey Musumeci will also be in action on the monumental card as he puts his belt on the line against IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all Amazon subscribers across North America.

Poll : 0 votes