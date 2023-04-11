Rodtang is ready to showcase Muay Thai on American soil

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has long captivated American audiences with his ultra-aggressive offense and near-invincible resilience.

Already a viral superstar in the overall sporting world, Rodtang will finally get to connect with his thriving fanbase in North America when ONE Championship sets foot on US soil for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Rodtang will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Edgar Tabares in ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the US on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The Thai megastar is obviously excited about his US debut, and he let his supporters know that he’s bringing his exciting brand of Muay Thai when he faces Tabares next month.

Rodtang posted on Instagram:

“Prepare to meet the fun in the form of Muay Thai. Let's go America🤲🏻👊🏻👊🏻.”

To say that Rodtang burst onto the scene in ONE Championship would be a massive understatement. The 25-year-old was already a ferocious fighter the moment he put Sergio Wielzen through the wringer in his promotional debut in September 2018.

Since that fateful arrival, the striking savant has collected 13 wins in all 13 of his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches. He also captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title when he beat Jonathan Haggerty via unanimous decision at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019.

Rodtang’s latest world title defense was against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri at ONE on Prime Video 4. Despite defending the gold against another world champion, the Jitmuangnon Gym legend put on a masterpiece to retain the world title.

ONE Fight Night 10, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes