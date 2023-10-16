Will IShowSpeed return to India? YouTube star says he'll probably be back for 'something very big'

On October 15, 2023, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" surprised fans by collaborating with Indian influencer Ishika Bhargava. During their conversation, the content creator reflected on his trip to India, which he described as "very crazy." He then hinted that he might visit the country later this month for something "very big."

"Well chat, boys and girls, it's been a crazy India trip. Chat, it has been a very crazy India trip... that's believe, y'all! I'll probably be back this month. Something is happening, very big!"

"World Cup final or maybe Neymar match in Mumbai" - Fans speculate on IShowSpeed's "big" event when he returns to India

IShowSpeed has been the talk of the livestreaming world after he hosted his first-ever broadcast from India on October 12, 2023. Since then, he has collaborated with prominent Indian figures such as rapper MC Stan and veteran singer Daler Mehndi.

However, Darren also found himself in a peculiar situation when YouTube removed the livestreams from his first two days. According to Slipz, the content creator's video editor and close friend, the broadcasts were struck because the platform suspected him of "stealing video content."

"Both streams got suspended because YouTube thinks we're stealing video content. Audio has been no issue both days."

IShowSpeed eventually hosted his final livestream from the country on October 15, 2023. As mentioned earlier, the recently unbanned Twitch streamer hinted that he plans to return to India later this month for "something very big."

X user @ishowspeedhq shared the streamer's revelation on their handle, with numerous fans speculating on the possible reason:

One fan predicted that Darren plans on attending the ICC World Cup Finals:

Another community member suggested that the 18-year-old personality could potentially attend the upcoming football match between Mumbai FC and Al-Hilal at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. They wrote:

"World Cup final or maybe Neymar match in Mumbai."

IShowSpeed is widely regarded as one of the most popular YouTube streamers. He joined the Google-owned platform in 2016, and has amassed an incredible 20.8 million subscribers on his channel since then.