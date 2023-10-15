"What a disgusting abuse of clout" - Jacksfilms addresses community after SSSniperwolf doxes him, says she should be de-platformed

On October 15, 2023, John "Jacksfilms" took to his main YouTube channel to address the community in the midst of his ongoing feud with Alia "SSSniperwolf." For context, SSSniperwolf posted a series of Instagram Stories (now-deleted) yesterday (October 14, 2023), in which she shared pictures that appeared to be taken outside of Jacksfilms' residence.

John immediately responded to the situation by posting an update on X (formerly Twitter), calling SSSniperwolf's antics "creepy, gross, and violating." He also urged YouTube to take action against her, referring to her as a "dangerous creator."

His tweet reads:

"SSSniperwolf just doxed me on her IG. Creepy, gross, violating. What you do is disgusting. You steal content and stalk YouTubers. YouTube, demonetize this dangerous creator, or just get her off your platform. She posted an IG story right outside our home and deleted it."

SSSniperwolf responded by saying she didn't know how to dox someone and that Jacksfilms "literally posted" his address on Google. She went on to accuse him of harassment, writing:

"This creep has been harassing me for months, then plays victim saying, I threatened him when I just wanted to talk to him. I have no ill intentions. It's so sad when people have to constantly create drama to pay their bills."

In a two-minute 50-second video uploaded today, Jacksfilms asserted that SSSniperwolf "needs to be de-platformed." Stating that he was shaken up by the incident, the YouTuber added:

"We feel violated. We no longer feel safe in our own home because we're dealing with someone who genuinely thinks they're in the right for - A) stalking me. B) posting our home to her massive audience. What a disgusting abuse of clout that is! This is irresponsible, at best, and flat-out dangerous, at worst. YouTube needs to step-in and take action."

"There is zero justification for this" - Jacksfilms says SSSniperwolf crossed the line by showing up at his house

The video titled, Sssniperwolf came to our home last night. It's time for YouTube to step in, began with Jacksfilms providing context about what happened on October 14, 2023. He said:

"Last night, SSSniperwolf, a massive YouTuber, showed up outside of our home, recorded a video of our home, and then posted it to her 5.6 million Instagram followers, goting me with the line, 'Let's talk like adults.' In my 17 years on YouTube, I've never once had someone come to my home and vaguely threaten me. SSSniperwolf needs to be de-platformed!"

After claiming that SSSniperwolf's shenanigans were "irresponsible and dangerous," Jacksfilms stated that she had crossed the line by showing up at his house, which had "zero justification":

"If she truly wanted to talk with me, she could've done so through many other means. But, there's one thing you don't do - you do not show up at someone's house! That's simply a line you do not cross. There is zero justification for this."

In response to SSSniperwolf's claims that he "harassed" her, the 35-year-old said:

"She claims, in her story, that I've been harassing her. No, SSSniperwolf, I've not been harassing you. At all! In my videos, JJJacksfilms, I've been critiquing her non-transformative commentary. I point out cases of content theft and free-booting. And, I credit the creators she steals from. I've been critical of her content, but that does not equate to harassment."

Jacksfilms once again requested action from YouTube, stating SSSniperwolf be banned from the platform:

"What is harassment - is coming to our home, sharing it for millions to see, and taunting me to come out. YouTube needs to take swift action and ban her from the platform, ASAP. And the same goes for Instagram."

SSSniperwolf has not responded to the YouTuber's address as of the time of writing. It remains to be seen what she has to say about the call-out.