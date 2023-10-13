"India is crazy!" - IShowSpeed addresses community after hosting his first livestream from the country

After hosting his first-ever livestream from India, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" took to Snapchat to address his viewers in the country. For those unaware, the content creator arrived in Mumbai on October 12, 2023, and hosted a three-hour-long broadcast. He also surprised fans by collaborating with Indian rapper and musician MC Stan.

In a brief Snapchat update, the 18-year-old internet personality said:

"Dog, so far, India, bro, has been nuts. They've been crazy, bro. W India. You know what I'm saying, bro? If you're in India and you're trying to link, let me know. India is crazy! That's crazy! India crazy!"

A look at some viral moments from IShowSpeed's livestream from Mumbai, India

Clips from IShowSpeed's recent broadcast were trending on social media. One of the most popular videos featured the Ohio native's hilarious interaction with a fruit vendor.

In the clip, the content creator bought a banana worth ₹5 but ended up exchanging a ₹100 note. Due to a miscommunication between them, an argument even broke out.

Here's what IShowSpeed said:

"Oh, ₹5? (The salesman asks if the streamer has change) No change. Keep the change. My friend wants it too. What?! ₹10? What? No, I said keep the change. (The salesman says 'no') Why? No, keep the change!"

In another instance, the recently unbanned Twitch personality found himself surrounded by a swarm of fans. The situation resulted in police officers arriving at the scene.

When the streamer saw the officials, he was taken aback and asked if he was going to be arrested while being escorted to a safer location. He said:

"Chat, am I going to jail, bruh? Am I going to jail? Yo, I don't want to go to jail, bro."

It was not all smooth sailing for IShowSpeed, as his livestream was allegedly taken down by T-Series. Fans voiced their displeasure with the situation, referring to the music record label as "L series." At the time of writing, the broadcast was accessible and had garnered over three million views:

IShowSpeed also stated that he planned to visit the country's capital, New Delhi, on October 13, 2023. Being a huge fan of Virat Kohli, the YouTuber expressed his desire to meet the cricket star in person.