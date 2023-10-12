"L series": Fans react after IShowSpeed's India stream was allegedly struck for copyright violation after playing T-Series songs

IShowSpeed's India stream was allegedly hit with a copyright strike after he played a number of songs while getting a massage, including a couple owned by the music label T-Series. The Indian music company currently dominates YouTube as the most-subscribed-to channel on the platform, with over 251 million subs at the moment.

Those who follow YouTube dramas will remember the big PewDiePie versus T-Series subscriber war from a couple of years ago when the brand garnered quite a lot of negative reactions for bypassing the popular YouTuber's sub-count. With many fans claiming that T-Series was the reason IShowSpeed's India stream got a copyright strike, many have called out the music label, calling it "L Series."

Fan reactions to the Speed's stream getting temporarily removed (Image via X)

Readers should note that the disruption to the stream was temporary, and the disclaimer read:

"Stream unavailable. Stream suspended for policy violations."

Fans blame T-Series after YouTube temporarily removed IShowSpeed's India stream due to "policy violations"

The "policy violation" disclaimer (Image via @SpeedUpdates1/X)

This is not IShowSpeed's first copyright strike, having been banned from going live for a week earlier this year for streaming The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 on his channel despite being warned not to. A copyright strike from YouTube is quite serious, and streams and VODs usually have a disclaimer that marks them as a copyright violation.

While that has not been confirmed by the streamer's team as of yet, fans noted that there were a number of Bollywood songs being played in the background.

Fans think it was the Bollywood songs played on stream violated policy (Image via X)

Timestamp 3:02:35

Around the three-hour mark of the stream, songs such as Chammak Challo were playing in the background, with IShowSpeed sometimes singing along with it. Readers should note that while the exact reason for YouTube taking down the stream for a while is unknown, it was restored momentarily.

The streamer, a known Virat Kohli fan, is currently in India to watch the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, and fans had been expecting him after he hinted about traveling to South Asia a few weeks ago.