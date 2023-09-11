IShowSpeed might be coming to India next month, fans think he will attend the ICC Cricket World Cup

Within a day of announcing his retirement from football after failing to score at the Sidemen Charity Match, Darren "IShowSpeed" might be making an appearance at the ICC World Cup 2023 in India next month. The YouTube sensation has been quite a vocal supporter of Virat Kohli, having reacted to his cricket videos in the past. While ending his most recent livestream on YouTube, he hinted at a plan to come to see the former Indian captain, sending fans into a frenzy.

Long-time viewers know IShowSpeed's penchant for traveling around the world for sports events such as the FIFA World Cup. His statements about meeting Kohli have got people talking about a potential visit to India, where the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in October.

"Virat Kohli, here I come": Watch IShowSpeed talk about coming to India to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup

The Variety Streamer of Year award winner took the internet by storm last year, witnessing a meteoric rise to fame. Primarily basing his content around everything football, Darren has a reputation for being a Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic, and his appearance in the latest Sidemen Charity Match was one of the biggest talking points among viewers.

Incidentally, his latest stream featured former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand critiquing his performance in that match, and after almost half an hour of sifting through the highlights, IShowSpeed ended the stream. But not before making some energetic claims. Calling Virat Kohli's name out of nowhere, the YouTuber said:

"Virat Kohli, here I come. (In a whisper) One more month."

The last part about him coming in a month's time caught the attention of many, who have noted that the month of October is significant in the cricket calendar as India will be hosting the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Meaning the YouTuber might just be making an appearance at the event, thus traveling to India for the first time.

What's more, this is not even the first time that IShowSpeed has come to a cricket match. Earlier this year, he was spotted wearing the Indian jersey at the WTC Final at the Oval, sending fans from the country into quite a frenzy.