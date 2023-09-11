"I'm done playing football" - IShowSpeed says he's "retiring" after recent Sidemen Charity Match performance

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" made his streaming comeback following his much-talked-about performance in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. During the recent episode of The Kai 'N Speed Show on Rumble, the Ohio-born streamer revealed his disinterest in a potential return to the football (soccer) field, perhaps influenced by his shocking display in the match.

For those who missed the Charity Match, the streamer not only miscued his penalty (saved by JJ "KSi") but, minutes later, failed to find the back of the net when the goalkeeper was outside his area.

In the latest Rumble stream, Kai Cenat asked a British girl (who was invited to their stream) if she plays football:

"Do you play football?"

Overhearing the conversation, IShowSpeed painstakingly added:

"I'm done playing football."

"I retired" - IShowSpeed refuses to engage in IRL football

IShowSpeed made his live-streaming comeback on September 10, teaming up with Kai Cenat for the latest episode of The Kai 'N Speed Show on Rumble. During the stream, they had a British guest, and Kai, inquisitive about her interests, asked if she had any enthusiasm for football. Without hesitation, Darren interjected, announcing his decision to retire from the sport.

The girl readily replied:

"You don't wanna play?"

Darren said:

"No, I'm (done). I retired."

The girl replied by asking if he would rather watch football on platforms like YouTube, to which the streamer said:

"Yeah, I'm watching it but I'm not playing any longer (inaudible)."

There's a possibility that his statement was made in jest, and he may consider returning to the sport at some point in the future. It's worth noting that this was not the only time he expressed his dejection after his performance in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. After the game, he also tweeted:

IShowSpeed shares his disappointment following his Charity Match performance (Image via Twitter/X)

What did the fans say?

Darren is rarely serious when making such statements. Seeing the latest clip, his community shared a host of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the clip (Image via Twitter/X)

The Sidemen Charity Match was not just notable for Darren's comical penalty miss and other howlers; it also ended with a remarkable total of 13 goals. To read more about the match, click here.