“They can pull up with the gun” - IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat swatted during their Rumble livestream

Twitch and YouTube stars Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed" encountered an unexpected situation when a viewer played a prank on them by falsely alerting the police to their location before their Rumble livestream. While one of their team members engaged in a conversation with the authorities, the duo decided to capture the entire incident on video.

Unlike typical swatting incidents, the complaint made by the viewer seemed harmless. Nevertheless, it required the streamers to pause their activities for some time.

Reacting to the incident, IShowSpeed's manager and cameraman Slipz said:

“They can pull up with the gun.”

Police called on IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat during their Rumble livestream

For those unfamiliar, both content creators recently signed a non-exclusive deal with Rumble, a platform that allows them to produce monthly livestreams. Their latest endeavor was the second episode of The Kai 'N Speed Show, in which they planned to explore a haunted house.

Unfortunately, the duo's plans were temporarily disrupted as the team discovered that a viewer had played a prank on them by calling the police to their location. To add to the complexity of the situation, their address had been leaked, meaning that fans were gathering outside their house.

Seeing the police car, Slipz exclaimed:

"Bro, this isn't funny bro. We're not in f**king Europe anymore. They could pull up with the guns Speed."

Cenat jocularly added:

"I'm getting shot, then you getting shot."

IShowSpeed replied by stating:

"Yeah, you're getting shot, then I'm getting shot 'cause I'm like black."

Despite the challenge, the content creators proceeded with their planned livestream. The VOD for the second episode of The Kai 'N Speed Show is now accessible on their Rumble channels.

What did the fans say?

The clip of the incident was shared by one of IShowSpeed's verified fan channels. It garnered quite a number of reactions, with some fans criticizing the streamer for inadvertently leaking his address. Others agreed with Slipz's viewpoints regarding the situation.

Here are some notable reactions to the clip:

This is not the first time that IShowSpeed has been in this situation. The streamer had a similar incident in August 2022, which resulted in legal trouble for him. Following the swatting incident at the time, he was reportedly handcuffed and subjected to interrogation by the authorities. To read more about the story, you can check out this article.

