Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed spotted wearing an Indian jersey at WTC Final at the Oval

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" was spotted wearing an Indian jersey at the World Test Championship Final currently happening at the Oval as India and Australia duke it out for the trophy. Despite being known for his highly popular football videos, the content creator is a Virat Kohli fan and has reacted to several of clips of him playing cricket in the past.

The YouTuber is a big fan of sports, particularly football, and has livestreamed directly from stadiums on numerous occasions. However, this is the first time that he was seen sporting a cricket jersey and attending a match. With a massive following of over 16.5 million subscribers on the red platform, fans, especially of Indian origin, were very excited with pictures and videos of IShowSpeed at the Oval doing the rounds on Twitter.

Here's a post by @mufaddal_vohra that has received over 250K viewers in the couple of hours since it was posted.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra IShowSpeed in India's jersey watching the WTC Final from the Oval. IShowSpeed in India's jersey watching the WTC Final from the Oval. https://t.co/s7KjR5tnZX

"Virat Kohli fan Speed came to support India": Fans react as IShowSpeed supports India at WTC Final match against Australia

As mentioned before, Darren is a huge fan of football and is quite passionate about the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo. While his craze for cricket is nowhere near, the American YouTuber has been following Indian athlete Virat Kohli for some time now.

With a massive audience that comprises many Indians, the Breakout Streamer of the Year has quite a fanbase in the subcontinent, helping the Ohio native keep up to date with what's going on in the world of cricket. Here is the streamer reacting to the recent Kohli-Gambhir fight during the IPL at the behest of his viewers.

Many more similar reactions can be found on the internet. Here's another one where IShowSpeed was called by one of his Indian viewers to come see the IPL. Not a very unreasonable ask considering the YouTuber has traveled all over the world to see sports and was in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.

While the creator had quite a lukewarm reaction to seeing cricket for the first time, calling it "so easy" on multiple occasions, it is clear that his opinion has changed over time. This was proven by his appearance at the Oval today for the first innings of the second day of the final WTC between Australia and India.

Here are some more Twitter reactions from fans upon seeing him in the stands. One person even talked to him, showing Cristiano Ronaldo from a distance.

Furthermore, it appears the YouTuber was taking a picture with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh in the clip.

KARTHIK DP @dp_karthik 🏻



King Kohli SIUUUUUU Famous celebrity- IShowSpeed was seen wearing (India) #ViratKohli ’s jersey at the Oval todayKing Kohli SIUUUUUU Famous celebrity- IShowSpeed was seen wearing (India) #ViratKohli’s jersey at the Oval today✌🏻😍🔥King Kohli SIUUUUUU 💥 https://t.co/bt75Aq8qcb

CricketGully @thecricketgully Jersey iShowSpeed at Oval Cricket Ground 🏏 wearing IndiaJersey iShowSpeed at Oval Cricket Ground 🏏 wearing India 🇮🇳 Jersey https://t.co/qJU2GqkS9a

IShowSpeed underwent an incredible rise in popularity since the last year, having risen to the very top echelons of the streaming world. With thousands of daily viewers who regularly tune in to watch him stream, he's one of the most influential young creators right now.

