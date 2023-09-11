“That’s Ronaldo vibes” - Rio Ferdinand reacts to IShowSpeed’s shocking penalty miss in Sidemen Charity game

Rio Ferdinand likened IShowSpeed's stance before taking his shocking penalty in the Sidemen Charity match to the YouTube megastar's idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

IShowSpeed participated in the charity game on Saturday but was unable to get on the scoresheet for the YouTube All-Stars. His side suffered an 8-5 defeat to Sidemen FC at West Ham United's London Stadium.

However, the American internet sensation was handed a golden opportunity to score his first goal in the charity series in the 54th minute. His side won a penalty and he was asked to take it.

IShowSpeed stepped up and stood in a stance all too familiar to Ronaldo fans. Yet, the finish was nothing the Portuguese icon would be proud of as he timidly passed the ball to the opposition goalkeeper and fellow YouTuber KSI.

Rio Ferdinand sat down with Speed days later to rewatch the penalty miss that soon went viral on social media. He claimed that the American had embraced his inner CR7 when preparing to shoot (via Sidemen Updates):

"Look at that stance, that's Ronaldoish. That's Ronaldo vibes!"

The Manchester United legend then questioned Speed's mentality as he watched him produce an extremely poor penalty:

"You weren't intent on scoring you were more scared to miss," Ferdinand added.

IShowSpeed agreed with those sentiments but was unhappy not to get on the scoresheet. He spurned several opportunities throughout the game but did provide an assist for Beta Squad's Niko Omilana.

The 18-year-old is a massive fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and much of his success and popularity has come from his admiration of the Al Nassr superstar. It's just a shame his finish didn't replicate any of the 154 penalties the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored in his career.

The charity match itself was a massive success with the Sidemen raising over £2 million for charity. The match is available to rewatch on YouTube and currently sits on 19 million views.

KSI hit Ronaldo's Siu celebration to mock IShowSpeed after saving his penalty

KSI had fun at Speed's expense.

IShowSpeed's calamitous spot-kick attempt was mocked by KSI who ran over to the floored American YouTuber. He produced a trademark 'Sui' celebration to rub more salt in the wound.

The YouTube sensation has become synonymous with the celebration, often producing it when streaming or playing. He did so in last year's Sidemen Charity game when he thought he had scored but was ruled offside. It was one of the most iconic moments in the series' history.

Speed boasts a massive 12 million followers on Instagram and 20.2 million subscribers on YouTube. He met his idol earlier this year after months of trying to track down the Portuguese icon.