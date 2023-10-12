Is IShowSpeed a Virat Kohli fan? Streamer's India visit explored

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" surprised the streaming community by hosting his first-ever broadcast from India. The Ohio native arrived in Mumbai on October 12, 2023, and has stated that he intends to travel to the country's capital, New Delhi, the following day (October 13, 2023). In addition, the streamer was seen wearing Team India's cricket jersey, featuring Virat Kohli's name on the back.

This article will delve into the times when IShowSpeed expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli and what he has said about him in the past.

IShowSpeed is a well-known Virat Kohli fan, has called the latter "better" than M.S. Dhoni

Expand Tweet

Darren is a huge sports fan, and he considers Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo his idol. Not only that, but the content creator also enjoys cricket and is a big fan of Virat Kohli.

During a livestream in April 2023, fans asked him to share his thoughts on the wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni. After making some lighthearted comments, the 18-year-old claimed Kohli was "better" than M.S. Dhoni.

He said:

"He's (M.S. Dhoni) is a f**king library teacher! What is this? Who is M.S. Dhoni? Who is this? Virat Kohli is better! Like, who the f**k is this? He's retired. You don't even play! Oh, he's got a number seven, though. Hold on! Bro, Virat's better, bro! This guy is retired. He doesn't even play anymore. Like, come on, bro!"

In another instance, IShowSpeed responded to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's post on Instagram by referring to Virat Kohli as a "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time):

YouTube streamer's response to Babar Azam's Instagram post. (Image via Sportskeeda)

IShowSpeed collaborates with MC Stan in the first-ever livestream in India

IShowSpeed was livestreaming at the time of writing and surprised fans once more by teaming up with Indian rapper MC Stan. Over 66,000 fans had tuned in to watch the special broadcast:

Darren's livestream from India, during which he collaborated with a popular Indian rapper and musician. (Image via YouTube)

Several moments from the livestream have also gone viral on social media. X (formerly Twitter) user @farzicricketer's post received over 6.8k likes and 165k views, in which Darren engaged in a hilarious back-and-forth with a fruit salesman. In the clip, the streamer handed a ₹100 note in exchange for a banana worth ₹5. Due to a misunderstanding, the two ended up arguing on the street.

IShowSpeed was heard saying:

"Oh, ₹5? (The salesman asks if the streamer had change) No change. Keep the change. My friend wants it too. What?! ₹10? What? No, I said keep the change. (The salesman says 'no') Why? No, keep the change!"

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Indian singer Daler Mehndi has also expressed interest in connecting with Darren. During a livestream on September 29, 2023, the recently unbanned Twitch personality reacted to Mehndi's proposal and wondered if he should accept it.