Cristiano Ronaldo’s fan IShowSpeed terms Virat Kohli GOAT in Babar Azam’s post, Pak journalist trolled for out-of-context interpretation 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fan, YouTuber IShowSpeed, recently reacted to a post by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in which he termed Indian batter Virat Kohli as GOAT. A Pakistan journalist, however, was trolled for the same as he shared the post and praises Babar as a “global brand”.

Both Babar and Kohli are considered two of the finest batters of the modern era in international cricket. Despite the rivalry among fans of the two cricketers from neighboring countries, the star performers have maintained that they have utmost respect for each other.

Recently, Pakistan skipper Babar shared a post on his official Instagram handle, looking smart in a suit. He shared a couple of images with the caption:

“Suit up!🕺.”

There were many reactions to the Pakistan batter’s post, one of them coming from football superstar Ronaldo’s fan IShowSpeed. He termed Kohli as “GOAT” while commenting on the post.

A Pakistan journalist shared a screenshot of the post on his X account and said:

‘Cristiano Ronaldo's fan Speed commented on Babar Azam's Instagram post! Babar is a global brand 🇵🇰🇵🇹♥️ #CWC23.”

A number of users trolled the scribe, pointing out the fact that IShowSpeed had actually praised Kohli and not Babar in his comment. Here are some of the reactions from X users.

This is not the first time that Ronaldo’s fan has praised Kohli. Recently, a video went viral in which IShowSpeed was heard commenting that “Virat Kohli is the GOAT”.

Shreyas Iyer’s massive remark on Virat Kohli

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer hailed Kohli after his fantastic hundred in the second ODI of the ongoing series against Australia in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

The latter has made the No. 3 position his own in one-day cricket. However, Shreyas came in at the one-down position in the first two one-dayers against Australia as the former captain was rested. Asked about his batting position, Shreyas said:

“I'm happy to bat in any position. Whatever the team requires. Virat (Kohli) is one of the greats, there's no chance of stealing that (number 3) spot from him. I just need to keep scoring wherever (at any position) I bat."

Meanwhile, Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav are set to return to the Indian team for the third ODI in Rajkot on September 27 - India’s last international match before the World Cup.