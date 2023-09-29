From meeting Ronaldo to Kim Kardashian, YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has experienced several star-studded moments. Nevertheless, there's a promising opportunity for him to collaborate with a veteran Indian singer, Daler Mehndi, a name well-recognized among Bollywood enthusiasts for his lively music and dynamic song creations.

One of the songs in Daler Mehndi's repertoire is "Tunak Tunak Tun" (1998), which has achieved cult status among the Indian audience due to its unconventional lyrics and infectious dancing. Surprisingly, the streamer is also well-acquainted with this song and frequently includes it in his streams during celebratory moments.

Yesterday (September 28), the streamer watched a video where Daler Mehndi learned about his admiration for the 1998 cult classic. To Darren's astonishment, Daler Mehndi invited him to collaborate and jam together. Reacting to the video, he said:

"Chat, do I go to India? Do I go?"

"The Tunak-Tunak man wants me to come" - IShowSpeed could travel to India to meet Daler Mehndi

Expand Tweet

Darren was left astonished by a surprising but pleasant invitation from Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi to visit India. In the video, the singer expressed (translated from Hindi):

"I invite IShowSpeed to India. Let's sing, talk and jam together. I like him a lot. Thank you for showing me this video of IShowSpeed. We will take care of all the arrangements for him."

Naturally, the message left the streamer elated, although not without some initial skepticism as he and his followers wondered if it might be a trolling prank. Nevertheless, the invitation seems incredibly tempting, as he said:

"The Tunak-Tunak man wants me to come...he wants to meet me! No f**king way! Is that really him? I think that's really him though (cross checks). Yeah, Daler Mehndi bro! Bro, chat, that's him!"

(Timestamp: 00:12:35)

This isn't the only time IShowSpeed has expressed his eagerness to travel to India. Earlier this month, during one of his streams, he pleasantly surprised his fans by stating:

"Virat Kohli, here I come. (In a whisper) One more month."

The streamer also happens to have a strong liking for Virat Kohli, primarily because the cricketer is known to be an admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo. Interestingly, the upcoming month, October, coincides with the Men's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which means that the streamer could find himself in the midst of cricketing festivity if he were to come.