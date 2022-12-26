IShowSpeed reacts to Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, calls his song a “dub”

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" took to a recent stream uploaded earlier last week to give his take on a Bollywood song featuring Shah Rukh Khan. It's fair to say that the streamer has shared his reactions on several subjects, however, Bollywood had remained untouched until now.

Earlier last week, Darren was urged to review Bollywood songs. The streamer was left impressed after being suggested to give "Chammak Challo" a listen.

The song, which was part of the 2011 Indian superhero film Ra.One, left quite an impression on the creator. After listening to Akon's opening verse to the song, Darren described it as a "dub."

"This song is so good, he is speaking English bro" - IShowSpeed impressed with his first acquaintance with Bollywood

IShowSpeed's first run-in with Bollywood appeared to be a pleasant one. Darren, who is quite inclined towards music, gave Chammak Challo a listen in last week's stream. For those unaware, famous American rapper Akon lent his vocals to the song. He collaborated with music directors Vishal and Shekhar to release the project as part of the film Ra.One.

Darren's first impressions were on the affirmative side, as he exclaimed:

"This song is so good, he is speaking English bro"

(Timestamp: 00:48:10)

Shah Rukh Khan is often regarded as one of the most popular film stars of this generation. Reacting to the actor, the streamer said:

"This Indian guy right here, this Habibi right here is speaking English."

After a brief moment of singing along with the lines of "Chammak Challo," he concluded by adding:

"This Indian is speaking English bro. Everybody spam up the freaking 'dub Indian' in the chat. That's what I like to hear. Great. That is what we like to hear!"

"Speed has such great acceptance for every culture" - Fans react to IShowSpeed's take on Bollywood

Fans shared their thoughts on the clip. While some suggested that the streamer should listen to more Hindi/Bollywood songs, others pointed out that it was Akon who was behind the vocals. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Viewers give their take on Darren's latest reaction clip (Image via Staygami YouTube)

Incidentally, IShowSpeed was not the only streamer to have reacted to Shah Rukh Khan last week. Popular UK YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" ran into the actor's iconic open-armed gesture in his official subreddit r/KSI. The reaction can be seen on KSI's second YouTube channel JJ Olatunji.

