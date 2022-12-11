IShowSpeed meets with the Qatar Royal Family during Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup livestream

On Saturday (December 10), YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" hosted a livestream during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Morocco.

During the broadcast, some fans gathered with Speed, and it was later revealed that they were members of the Qatari Royal Family. A few moments later, Darren was notified by some officials that the Royal Family wanted to meet with him, to which he replied:

"What, a King? I'm going to meet the King?! I'm scared. The King?! Oh, I'm going to meet the King. The King!"

IShowSpeed exclaims in surprise as he meets with the Qatari Royal Family on livestream

IShowSpeed hosted a two-and-a-half-hour livestream on December 10, watching the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Morocco. At the 01:15 mark, some fans approached the streamer and expressed their admiration for him.

A fan later showed Speed a video of Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly listening to his song. The YouTuber was shocked to see this and responded:

"Ronaldo listened to my song! Ronaldo listens to my song, bruh! Why didn't nobody tell me that? Yo! And he's right there, bruh!"

The fan went on to say that if Portugal wins the quarter-final game, the 17-year-old streamer might be able to meet his idol. Another fan elaborated on how this was possible, saying:

"Because they are like, from the Royal Family."

Timestamp: 01:26:19

Darren was taken aback by the revelation and inquired:

"Who's from the Royal Family? You're from the Royal Family?! What are you, the King?"

At that point, an official informed the content creator that the Royal Family had requested his presence. IShowSpeed exclaimed in surprise, saying he was "scared." Unfortunately, the cameraman was not allowed to record the interaction.

Speed's interaction with the Royal Family lasted for a minute and soon returned to watch the Portugal vs Morocco match.

Fans react to the streamer meeting with the Royal Family on stream

IShowSpeed's surprising interaction was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and the reaction thread accrued more than 405 comments. Redditor u/dumpetpumpet recalled a Qatar Royal Family member being a Paul "Ice Poseidon" fan:

Another Reddit user u/underachiever47 mentioned what one of the fans said to the streamer during the broadcast:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

IShowSpeed is one of the fastest-growing content creators on the internet, having started his livestreaming career in 2016. He witnessed massive popularity growth in 2021 and has since gone on to amass more than 14 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel.

