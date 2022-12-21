Fans go wild as IShowSpeed Facetimes popular rapper Central Cee live on stream

In his latest livestream, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" Facetimed none other than the popular UK rapper Central Cee. For those unfamiliar, the latter is best known for his hit single "Doja," which became a viral sensation following its release.

The streamer connected with Central Cee over a video conference during yesterday's live stream, which left fans in a state of hilarity after the former had a rather strange and curious conversation with the rapper.

The duo pondered over various subjects, including the streamer reacting to the artist's latest song titled "Let Go," released earlier this month, and even discussing relationships.

Central Cee hangs up on IShowSpeed after the latter makes s*xual gestures

IShowSpeed is no stranger when it comes to being involved in bizarre antics. The streamer and the rapper had a rather curious and amusing Facetime call that included the pair discussing various topics.

To begin with, Darren pressed the musician to name his football club. Unfortunately for the streamer, the rapper revealed that he is not into the sport as much as the former is. Central Cee stated:

"I follow nothing to do with football bro."

(Timestamp: 02:41:44)

The Ohio-born creator also gave a live reaction to Central Cee's latest single, which revolves around the subject of a partner who was dishonest with him. At the end of the song, Darren said:

"Such a h** bro. These girls are h**s bro, these girls are really h**s. F**k this women bro. Seriously, Central Cee, f**k this women bro. We got money bro, f**k these women."

Furthering the conversation, Central Cee added that money was not everything in his life, and his goal was to settle down by marrying someone and even having a child at some point in the future.

The call, however, had an abrupt ending after IShowSpeed made some explicit gestures towards the rapper, who was visibly uncomfortable with the flagrant nature of his question.

"They are a perfect comedy duo" - Fans share their reactions to the bizarre collaboration

Fans were left confused and laughed at the sight of the surprise collaboration between Central Cee and IShowSpeed. Fans took to the comments section of the clip to chime in with their reactions.

Here are some of them:

Fans react to the duo's collaboration (Image via Live Speedy YouTube)

Central Cee is not the only rapper that the streamer has invited to his stream. Earlier this year, Darren had the opportunity to stream with popular American musician Lil Nas X.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes