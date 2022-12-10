KSI recently revealed the contract difficulties he is facing against his long-term arch nemesis, Jake Paul, for their possible fight next year. 'The Nightmare' is planning to enter the ring again in January 2023 against Bellator star Dillon Danis. He will be fighting under his own boxing promotional company 'Misfits' and has been very vocal when it comes to fighting Jake Paul.

The two superstars have had a lot of back and forth recently. However, KSI revealed that the contract negotiations are far from being done between the two fighters. He appeared on a Twitch stream with popular Twitch creator Kai Cenat and listed several potential opponents for his second fight next year.

KSI previously expressed interest in fighting former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and boxer Joe Fournier. When asked about the next fights and his fight plans with Jake Paul, he replied:

"Who’s next? It could be [Tyron] Woodley, it could be Joe Fournier. Jake Paul ’s at the end of the year, we’re working on it. The contract we’re going back and forth already. He’s already putting in crazy demands and I’m like 'Nah nah nah, who do you think you are?'"

watch his comments in the video below:

KSI discusses possible fight with Tommy Fury

During the live stream, KSI also hinted towards a possible fight against Tommy Fury and revealed his interest in fighting him. Coincidentally, Jake Paul has also tried to fight Tommy Fury in the past, however, Fury pulled out at the last moment. When asked about his opponents after the Danis fight, he said:

"So, we’ve got to go back and forth so it’s going to take some time. In the meantime, I want to fight some people. It could be Tommy Fury. I’ve got to show everyone why I’m the GOAT. I’ve got to show everyone why I came back to the YouTube boxing scene. To show everyone why I am the ultimate man in this scene, it’s as simple as that."

This could be an interesting matchup since there are already rumors of a fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury. The British boxer has also made claims in the past that he can easily beat both KSI and Paul.

'The Nightmare' has already announced that he will be fighting three times in 2023 and plans to fight Jake paul at the end of next year. The boxing community has long awaited the fight between the two, and everyone is excited to see what comes next.

Poll : 0 votes