“I said keep the change!” - IShowSpeed’s hilarious argument with Indian fruit seller goes viral on the internet

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" embarked on his inaugural IRL livestream in India today, October 12, and it unfolded with the expected hilarity. While strolling through the vibrant streets of Mumbai, he came across a local fruit vendor. In an unexpected turn of events, he opted to purchase a banana, but comically, he insisted on tendering a full 100-rupee note for a banana that was priced at a mere 5 rupees.

Naturally, both the streamer and the vendor found themselves confused, as they continued to express conflicting statements. The streamer, however, kept insisting:

"I said keep the change!”

IShowSpeed meets honest fruit seller refusing to charge extra

IShowSpeed's maiden IRL livestream in India unfolded with a healthy dose of humor, particularly when he crossed paths with a local fruit vendor. The streamer attempted to purchase a single banana, an item that was priced at a mere 5 rupees. He quipped:

"How much for one banana?"

The vendor responded:

"Five rupees."

The confusion began, as the streamer responded:

"Five piss?...oh, five rupees."

(Timestamp: 00:15:00)

He then went on to offer a 100-rupee note to the seller, urging him to keep the change:

"No, no, no. Keep the change, keep the change. My friend wants one too. 500? 10 rupees? (the vendor revised the price) What? No, I said, keep the change. No, keep the change."

Refusing to accept the excess money, the vendor urged the streamer to buy more bananas. In response, the streamer delivered a comical retort, saying:

"Cause I'm a monkey? What is he saying?"

Nevertheless, IShowSpeed revealed his generous nature by handing over the extra change, which left the vendor feeling genuinely thankful.

Of course, this wasn't the sole incident that went viral during today's livestream. Shortly after, IShowSpeed decided to showcase his batting and bowling skills when he visited a local cricket ground in Mumbai, where children were engrossed in their cricket practice.

IShowSpeed, a dedicated fan of Virat Kohli, proudly donned the former-Indian cricket captain's jersey. However, as he continued to miss the cricket ball, he humorously quipped that his cricketing skills were more in line with Babar Azam's, who is often regarded as a rival to Virat Kohli in the cricketing world.

The streamer is also planning to travel to Delhi tomorrow. He may head to Ahmedabad next to witness the highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.