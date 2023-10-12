"Man's a certified India and Kohli lover": Fans go gaga as IShowSpeed travels to the country to support his favorite cricket player

YouTube sensation Darren, also known as "IShowSpeed," has once again taken the internet by storm, embarking on an in-real-life (IRL) streaming adventure in Mumbai, India. The renowned streamer, originally from Ohio, had harbored a long-standing aspiration to visit India, and today, on October 12, he has realized this dream.

With an impressive YouTube subscriber count exceeding 20 million, IShowSpeed boasts a substantial following in India. His unexpected presence on the streets of Mumbai has naturally sent his fans into a frenzy of excitement. One fan remarked:

"Man's a certified India and Kohli lover. We should already give him the citizenship."

"Virat Kohli's influence is unreal man" - Fans react as IShowSpeed dons an Indian jersey

Fans go crazy as IShowSpeed visits India for the first time. (Image via X)

IShowSpeed has once again captured the undivided attention of his fan base by embarking on his maiden voyage to India. Presently, the streamer is IRL live streaming as he ventures through the bustling streets of Mumbai. The streamer also disclosed that he will be going to the capital of India, New Delhi, tomorrow (October 13).

It's worth noting that India is set to face Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14, a location just approximately an hour and 40 minutes away from Delhi by flight. Given that he is a big fan of Virat Kohli, there is a possibility that he might pay a visit to the stadium. This is what he said about the match:

"Chat, how are you feeling for the match on the 14th of October? You boys ready? Chat, it's about to (go down), ready for the match in October in like, two days. In tow days, ya'll."

Despite being a fan of Virat Kohli, Darren currently lacks an understanding of cricket and even less on to play the game. In his ongoing livestream, he candidly shared his attempts at batting and bowling, albeit with limited success.

Nonetheless, his visit today has stirred up significant reactions from his fan base and Indian cricket enthusiasts. Here are a few noteworthy tweets that have been shared on X:

Fans react to the streamer's first time traveling to India. (Image via X)

It's worth mentioning that Daler Mehndi, the popular Bollywood singer from the '90s and 2000s, had also extended an invitation to Darren for a potential collaboration. This exciting opportunity is also on the horizon.