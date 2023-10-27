"Weirdo behavior" - Controversial Kick streamer HeelMike under fire for seemingly making advances on a young individual

Controversial Kick streamer Michael "HeelMike" has faced significant criticism following the emergence of a recent clip depicting his presence in a content house alongside fellow streamers, including Jack Doherty and Zherka. In the clip, a concerning moment arose when HeelMike appeared to engage in flirtatious behavior with a girl who was not of age.

Naturally, this incident has sparked widespread criticism, especially within the online community on X. Many individuals have called out streamer, with one person labeling it:

"Weirdo behavior."

"Don't say that on stream" - HeelMike seemingly flirts with a teenager

Kick streamers are no strangers to enduring criticism from the online community, and HeelMike has now joined the ranks of contentious streamers on the platform, adding his name to the growing list of those who have faced scrutiny.

During a recent stream, he engaged in a flirtatious conversation with someone who was reportedly not of age. As the individual attempted to leave, the streamer remarked:

"Where are you going?"

The girl said:

"I have f**king geography class."

The streamer responded:

"Don't say that on stream. What time is your geography class? Do you have to leave? What time do you have your geography class?"

He added:

"I've done geography. I got you, I can do it for you. Send me the quiz list. I got you baby, stay the night. I got you baby."

Later, a leaked Discord chat log surfaced, revealing that the streamer was unaware of the individual's true age and alleged that she had used a fake identification. He wrote (in the chat):

"We did check. She had a fake. Gross c*nt...Thank f**k I never touched that b*tch."

What did fans say?

Naturally, the clip prompted a wave of comments from the online community, all of which were critical of the streamer's flirtatious behavior. Here are some of the notable reactions:

This is not the first time HeelMike has made headlines. Recently, he was embroiled in a heated physical altercation with fellow Kick streamers Cuffem, Citrus, and SweaterGxd.

Overall, Kick has gained a reputation for featuring streamers who have a history of physical altercations or have exhibited violent behavior in the past.