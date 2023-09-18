"Why everybody keep smacking him" - Jack Doherty getting assaulted by Izi Prime on livestream leaves fans shocked

YouTuber Jack Doherty has once again found himself at the center of attention, facing the familiar situation of being slapped directly in the face during a recent IRL livestream on Kick. The YouTuber had arranged a gathering with fellow creators at his house. However, tensions escalated when a fellow streamer named Izi Prime abruptly rose from his seat and smacked the YouTuber, expressing his displeasure at being disturbed.

Jack has now been slapped twice within the span of just one month. In response to the recent clip of him being slapped, one user remarked:

"Why everybody keeps smacking him"

Fans react as Jack Doherty gets smacked on the face (Image via Twitter/X)

Jack Doherty gets slapped yet again, police called to the scene

As mentioned earlier, YouTuber Jack Doherty appears to have a tendency to find himself in challenging situations. Just last month, in a comparable scenario at his own residence, he was slapped by the controversial Kick and Twitch streamer Yousef "Fousey."

However, this time around, a fellow streamer present at the house called the police, leading to a swift response from the cops to de-escalate the situation.

Although Izi Prime was not arrested, he did engage in a conversation with authorities before eventually leaving the property. The entire scene was livestreamed on his own Kick channel.

It seems that the recurring theme of physical altercations during IRL streams on Kick is becoming increasingly concerning. For instance, Fousey had also hit fellow streamer Rangesh "N3on" during an IRL stream just last month.

On another occasion, controversial Kick streamer Konvy slapped one of the Island Boys, Alex Venegas (TikToker). Despite these incidents, the platform has yet to take any action to prevent such occurrences from happening in the future.

Fans react to the clip

Naturally, fans found it somewhat amusing that the streamer was slapped twice in his own house within the span of just a few weeks. The clips quickly went viral, and fans had a lot to say about these incidents, with some commenting:

Netizens draw parallels with the infamous Will Smith slap (Image via Twitter/X)

Fans react to the clips (Image via Twitter/X)

Kick has faced significant scrutiny for its lack of moderation, leading to various controversies, including the spread of homophobia and transphobia on the platform.