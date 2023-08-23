Who is Konvy? Streamer goes viral after slapping the Island Boys and using the N-word on livestream

Controversial streamer Konvy is currently embroiled in a dispute following a recent livestream in which he was filmed slapping one of the Island Boys (Alex Venegas). Additionally, he was heard using the 'N-word' aloud during the live broadcast. For those unfamiliar, Konvy is a 20-year-old American streamer with over 150K followers on Twitch. These days, however, he is more active on Kick, where he boasts a following of over 21K.

The streamer is recognized for engaging in one-on-one competitions against fans or viewers online, with the stakes involving cryptocurrency wagers. Typically, the streamer streams under the "Just Chatting" category, however, on this occasion, he was present in an IRL stream broadcasted by a fellow Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on."

Altercation ensues as Konvy slaps Alex Venegas of the Island Boys

The Island Boys, Franky and Alex Venegas (hip-hop duo and TikTokers) were invited to N3on's stream, where other creators were also present.

However, approximately three hours into the livestream, tension rose between Konvy and Alex, resulting in a heated altercation where both individuals threatened each other. Both creators alleged that the other attempted physical contact by attempting to push or shove. Moments later, Konvy said:

"Don't touch me or what, ni**a? What? What?"

Following the intense exchange, the streamer impulsively slapped Alex across the face and promptly headed toward the exit. The Island Boys and the other streamers (including the security present) were observed chasing after him.

The fate of the group remains uncertain. However, N3on chose to depart from the location by getting into his car, leaving the situation. It remains unclear if any further altercations occurred thereafter.

Later, around 3 hours and 37 minutes into the stream, N3on briefly attempted to FaceTime Konvy, while exclaiming that the streamer was trending on Twitter.

What did the community say?

The clip naturally went viral across Twitter as it was shared by several notable accounts, including Drama Alert (@DramaAlert) and Ryan (@scubaryan_). This led to the creation of numerous meme-worthy comments and reactions in response to the incident. Here are some of the notable ones:

In another incident involving N3on, he provoked Fousey on a recent stream by commenting negatively about Fousey's character and dentures. This caused Fousey to react impulsively by slapping N3on and using a homophobic slur during the confrontation.

In fact, as recently as August 22, the two were engaged in a heated exchange during an IRL stream hosted by Adin Ross. In this incident, Fousey was observed striking N3on on the chest amidst their conversation. The argument erupted because N3on called Fousey a "b*tch" as a means of trolling during the stream.