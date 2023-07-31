"Past homophobia makes sense": Bryce Hall on Flyysoulja from Island Boys duo coming out as gay

TikTok star and YouTuber Bryce Hall has commented on Flyysoulja coming out as gay in a recent livestream on the platform. Taking to Twitter, Bryce criticized one-half of the Island Boys TikTok duo for homophobic content in the past, insinuating that repression was the reason for his past content that many have characterized as offensive towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Reacting to the exact clip of Flyysoulja that is being shared all over the internet, Bryce Hall wrote:

"All the past homophobia makes sense now. congrats island boy #2"

"Bryce speaking pure truth": Fans opine on Bryce Hall's reaction to Flyysoulja coming out as gay

The Island Boys have been embroiled in their fair share of controversy since they blew up on TikTok and social media in general in 2021. A major scandal involving the content creator duo erupted when a picture, which they argue is fake, was circulated on the internet that claimed Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd had some sort of connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

More recently, the rap twins went viral after uploading a video of the brothers kissing surfaced online. The connotations of incest disgusted a large number of people on social media, creating a huge backlash from many. However, the latest news of why people are talking about the Island Boys is because one of them recently came out as gay.

The twins are known to clash with Bryce Hall, and probably the high point of their interaction was when Keemstar was interviewing them, and Hall entered the conversation. After a lot of back-and-forth from both parties, Flyysoulja and his brother left the call, but not before using a number of highly offensive homophobic and ableist slurs against Hall.

That is presumably what Bryce was referring to in his tweet when he called him out for past homophobia. The tweet is gaining significant traction with his fans, with one Twitter user praising Bryce Hall:

"Facts! Bryce speaking pure truth! Real one right here!"

Interestingly, in the livestream where Island Boys #2 came out as gay, he kept insisting that while he likes men, he is a "Top." Fans of the twins have largely supported the announcement.