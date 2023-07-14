"Nah, Twincest is wild": Island Boys kiss each other in viral video, leave internet in disbelief

American hip-hop duo Island Boys, who are also twins, were seen kissing each other in a viral video, leaving the internet in disbelief. Alex and Franky Venegas, the brothers based in Florida’s Coral Springs, rose to fame on TikTok.

On July 14, DJ Kam Bennett shared a video of the 21-year-olds on Twitter, where they were seen sharing an open-mouthed kiss for a few seconds. Some netizens were quite stunned to react, while others expressed disgust at the brothers being intimate with each other.

DJ Kam Bennett @KameronBennett this is what the Island Boys been up to? 🤯

A few other accounts also posted the video and expressed their bafflement. One user commented on the short clip shared by No Jumper and called it “twincest.”

In June, the Island Boys were accused of teasing their subscribers on OnlyFans with “incest baiting.” Back then, Alex Venegas shared multiple photos of him with his brother on Twitter to excite his followers on OnlyFans. The first photo showed the twin posing for a kiss. Alex addressed his followers in the caption, asking them if he should kiss his brother.

Alex shared a second photo on June 5 showing the twins with their tongues sticking out and nearly touching each other. In the caption, Alex teased his followers again, asking them if he should go for the kiss. The next day, he uploaded another picture with Franky kissing him on the cheek while the caption read that Alex loves getting kissed.

Internet reacts to Island Boys twins kissing each other

This is not the first time the Florida twins have gone viral for their questionable content shared on social media. The duo has been going viral since they started posting content prominently hinting at incest on their OnlyFans.

ALL READY POPPING @BreneaBanks @KameronBennett They must be down bad, close to broke & dealing with some childhood trauma to make make them do this! This is disturbing on so many levels 🥴🤮

Another series of questionable photos of the Venegas twins were shared a few days ago on Reddit by u/CompetitiveAnswer674, where the brothers were seen licking each other’s necks. Users in the comments wrote that followers should report their account on OnlyFans as it was against their terms of service.

Internet reacts to Venegas twins' "incest baiting" on social media. (Image via Reddit/@u/CompetitiveAnswer674)

Internet reacts to Venegas twins' "incest baiting" on social media. (Image via Reddit/@u/CompetitiveAnswer674)

Internet reacts to Venegas twins' "incest baiting" on social media. (Image via Reddit/@u/CompetitiveAnswer674)

Internet reacts to Venegas twins' "incest baiting" on social media. (Image via Reddit/@u/CompetitiveAnswer674)

Internet reacts to Venegas twins' "incest baiting" on social media. (Image via Reddit/@u/CompetitiveAnswer674)

The Venegas twins were linked to Jeffrey Epstein

In July, the Island Boys faced the risk of their account ban on OnlyFans due to their content. Neither of the twins addressed the backlash surrounding their content on OF.

In May, another claim went viral stating that the Island Boys were related to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted American s** offender who owned an island. Several people took to Twitter and shared a picture of Jeffrey with two small boys who looked like twins. Given the disturbing content the twins make, netizens wondered whether Alex and Franky were Epstein’s sons.

Rah Rah @officiallrahrah Wait so the ISLAND BOYS are JEFFERY EPSTEIN’s kids ?!?



Cuz they all look the same.

The Island Boys denied the speculations and said they did not know Epstein personally. The brothers also stated that the photo was fake. However, their kissing video seems to have landed them in another controversy online.