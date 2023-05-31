Fact Check: Were the Island Boys on Epstein's Island? Viral photo debunked

A viral picture claiming that Island Boys had some connection with the late Jeffrey Epstein, who was an American s*x offender, is doing the rounds on the internet. In the picture that is garnering much attention on social media, Epstein can be seen standing on his infamous island, where he was standing next to two young island boys who hold some resemblance to the popular rapper twins.

HoaxEye @hoaxeye twitter.com/saycheesedgtl/… SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Fans question the Origin of The Island Boys after old pic with Jeffrey Epstein surfaces on social media Fans question the Origin of The Island Boys after old pic with Jeffrey Epstein surfaces on social media https://t.co/x8W2tvynEY On the left: AI generated picture of Jeffrey Epstein. On the right: The Island Boys, controversial TikTokers. These images are not related. insider.com/island-boys-fe… On the left: AI generated picture of Jeffrey Epstein. On the right: The Island Boys, controversial TikTokers. These images are not related. insider.com/island-boys-fe… twitter.com/saycheesedgtl/…

For those unaware, the Island Boys are popular for their song I am an Island Boy. The rap twins, Alex and Franky Venegas, are known by their stage names Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd. The rapper twin boys were brought up in Coral Springs, Florida, and they have Cuban roots. However, they have never visited their ancestral homeland.

As the picture claiming that they had some sort of relationship with Epstein went viral, some people speculated that Epstein might have played a role in the twins' career, and that could've been the reason why they shot to fame in such a short span of time.

The Island Boys denied any connection with Epstein and said that they were not on his island

The photo that was widely circulated on the internet left the fans of the Island Boys curious if they had any sort of connection to Epstein. As the rumors about this started doing the rounds on the internet, the twin rapper boys denied any connection to Epsteim and told TMZ that the image was fake.

They further said that they shot to fame through their own hard work and talent, and Epstein had no role to play in this.

Flysoulja said that he and his brother were living in Florida until they turned 18, and the photo that is being widely shared online does not seem like it is from their home state.

He further said that the boys in the picture have different hair colors and they did not have them while growing up. He further pointed out that the boys in the picture looked like they were Caucasian. However, the Island Boys are Cuban.

Twin rapper boys shot to fame in October 2021 after they released a song that shortly became a catchy anthem

Franky Venegas and Alex Venegas shot to fame in October 2021 when they released a video of the song I am Island Boy, in which they were seen singing. And, soon after that, it became a catchy song.

Soon after this, Florida rapper Kodak Black offered the boys a record deal. The twin brothers were also seen on famous shows like No Jumper. Other than this, they were also featured in Logan Paul's podcast, IMPAULSIVE.

